Poached Egg and Chicken Salad with Korean Gochujang Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

An easy salad jazzed up with a tangy hot dressing and dribbling poached egg.

By Steph Cha

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
3 mins
total:
28 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Gojuchang Vinaigrette:
Salad:

Directions

  • Whisk olive oil, sesame oil, brown sugar, 2 tablespoons vinegar, gochujang, and black sesame seeds together in a bowl. Cover vinaigrette with plastic wrap and chill.

    Advertisement

  • Mix chicken and spinach together in a large bowl. Divide salad among 4 serving plates.

  • Fill a large saucepan with 2 to 3 inches of water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to bring water to a gentle simmer; add 1 tablespoon vinegar and salt. Crack each egg into an individual bowl or cup then gently slip into the water at 10- to 15-second intervals. Cook eggs until the whites are firm and the yolks have thickened but are not hard, about 3 minutes. Remove the eggs from the water with a slotted spoon, draining water, and place one poached egg on each salad.

  • Drizzle vinaigrette over salad and serve.

Cook's Note:

Substitute rice wine vinegar for the white vinegar in the vinaigrette if desired.

Substitute other greens for the spinach if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
807 calories; protein 63.3g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 54.3g; cholesterol 363.1mg; sodium 320.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022