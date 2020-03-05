Adobo Twist

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Filipino food which everybody loves and easy to make. Serve with a steaming cup of rice.

By misch

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 4-ounce servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over high heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add pork; cook just until evenly browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Stir in soy sauce, water, peppercorns, and bay leaves. Reduce heat to low and cover stockpot. Cook until liquid is at a simmer, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Uncover stockpot, add vinegar, and cook without stirring until vinegar dissipates and liquid thickens, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in brown sugar and basil, cover stock pot, and cook until pork is tender and cooking liquid has thickened to sauce consistency, 10 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Pork belly can be substituted with pork tenderloin, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
288 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 41.1mg; sodium 2221.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Most helpful positive review

Jeannine Williams
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2016
I made this dish.easy recipe to follow. I've lived in Hawaii now for 18 yrs. And I will definitely be making this dish again. Only thing I didn't have was cane vinegar. I used Apple cider vinegar instead. Read More
Reviews:
Sharon Melton Rivera
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2021
I like adding vegetables to my adobo so I added snow peas, diced carrots, and potatoes. It turned out really good!! Read More
