Secret Shrimp Dip

Rating: 3.9 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

Cilantro infuses this smooth shrimp dip with enough fragrance and freshness to please everyone. Serve with crackers or bread.

By Shelly M

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a food processor, place cream cheese, sour cream, garlic, cilantro and shrimp. Mix until smooth. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Transfer to a medium serving dish. Chill covered in the refrigerator at least 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 5.3g; cholesterol 23.7mg; sodium 41.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

MARKANDANGIE
Rating: 5 stars
03/28/2004
Oh my gosh! Yum! I made this the other day and my kids and I ate half of it in one sitting! Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(9)

Most helpful critical review

PATTY22
Rating: 2 stars
03/17/2005
I followed other suggestions and added old bay seasoning and regular shrimp and I love cilantro so I was very disappointed with the results we all tried it but ended up throwing it out.... Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Java_Girl
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2008
Great dip! I love the flavor of the cilantro. I accidentally confused this recipe with another and added a packet of italian dressing mix. It sounds funny- I thought it sounded funny but I did it anyway. Surprisingly they go quite well together and I think I'll keep making it like this. I've made four shrimp dips today and this (with modification) is the best by far! Read More
Helpful
(6)
GRANITEBAYMOM
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2003
easy and great original taste with cilantro. Read More
Helpful
(4)
nvigars
Rating: 3 stars
01/28/2008
add alittle ranch along with the cilantro it was sort of bland till then Read More
Helpful
(2)
MARKJOAN
Rating: 3 stars
10/16/2004
This was so-so. My guests and I really didn't care for it that much - not that flavorful or interesting. I used 12oz thawed frozen shrimp. I didn't puree it but chopped the shrimp & cilantro finely. Maybe pureeing it makes it better. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kristen Swart
Rating: 3 stars
01/01/2005
It's good- nothing extremely spectacular- I love cilantro but didn't find that it made a major impression here- I added old bay and that added some flavor- an easy quick dip but nothing super exciting or different Read More
Helpful
(1)
LACEYNICE
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2012
Amazing! I made and brought this to a friend's house and everyone loved it. I used frozen shrimp without tails and boiled it first then put in a mini chopper. I did the same with all the ingredients. I cannot remember now if I added some onion but I'm thinking I did. I also think I added more cilantro and garlic then was called for because I really like those flavors. I will definitely be making this again! This went great with whole wheat crackers and also on Garlic Bread! YUM! Read More
Valerie Cole Melson
Rating: 4 stars
12/25/2014
Instead of cilantro I used Parsley.. And added horseradish.. Read More
