Secret Shrimp Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 24
Calories: 59.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 2.3g 5 %
carbohydrates: 0.8g
fat: 5.3g 8 %
saturated fat: 3.3g 17 %
cholesterol: 23.7mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 222.5IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 0.6mg 5 %
vitamin c: 0.4mg 1 %
folate: 2.7mcg 1 %
calcium: 22.1mg 2 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 3.9mg 1 %
potassium: 38.9mg 1 %
sodium: 41.9mg 2 %
calories from fat: 48.1
