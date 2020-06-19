Jan's Cranberry Curd

Tangy and sweet! Spread on toast, rolls, or your favorite pumpkin quick bread. Delicious served warm over ice cream or pancakes. Endless possibilities. Also makes a nice addition to a holiday gift basket of home made baked goods.

Recipe by What's for dinner, mom?

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine cranberries and water in a saucepan over medium heat; cook, stirring occasionally, until cranberries begin to open and pop, about 10 minutes. Lightly crush cranberries with a spoon or potato masher; remove from heat.

  • Combine egg yolks and egg in a bowl; add sugar and whisk until frothy and smooth. Spoon 1 tablespoon hot cranberry mixture into egg mixture and whisk immediately. Continue adding hot cranberry mixture, 1 tablespoon at a time and whisking after each addition, until 1/2 cup hot cranberry mixture has been incorporated.

  • Pour cranberry-egg mixture into hot cranberry mixture and immediately whisk together. Blend mixture with an immersion blender until curd is silky and smooth.

  • Cook curd over medium heat, whisking constantly, until a low boil is reach and curd coats the back of a spoon, about 5 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat. Add butter to curd and whisk continuously until incorporated.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute orange juice for the water, if desired.

Place warm curd in clean jars and refrigerate if not using warm.

You can run the berries through a strainer at the end of Step 1 if you want to remove any pulp. If you do, then skip the pureeing part in Step 3.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 38.4mg; sodium 4.5mg. Full Nutrition
