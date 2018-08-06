Overnight Oats Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

My daughter loves smoothie bowls but sometimes I try ones I know she's not too crazy about. This one she liked quite a bit. The only thing I did differently is that I didn't use the vanilla or maple syrup. I think the blueberries, banana and coconut added enough sweetness (well, and I simply forgot as it was way too early in the morning). Good consistency too with the soaked oats. Easy recipe. Made extra and keep it in the freezer. Thaw or microwave for a few seconds to loosen it up, and it's ready to go! Thanks - will be making again!
My daughter loves smoothie bowls but sometimes I try ones I know she's not too crazy about. This one she liked quite a bit. The only thing I did differently is that I didn't use the vanilla or maple syrup. I think the blueberries, banana and coconut added enough sweetness (well, and I simply forgot as it was way too early in the morning). Good consistency too with the soaked oats. Easy recipe. Made extra and keep it in the freezer. Thaw or microwave for a few seconds to loosen it up, and it's ready to go! Thanks - will be making again!
Delicious and so healthy! I added 2 tbsp of coconut flakes into the blender and sliced half of a banana to throw on top. I also added granola to give each bite some crunch. Definitely making this again to take pictures! Beautiful presentation.
This is a big 5 Star recipe. My hubby and I enjoyed this 'treat' for breakfast. I used blueberry almond milk from Trader Joes and the blueberries were frozen which helped to thicken the mixture. Topped with the coconut, blueberries and chia seeds per recipe and it made a nice presentation. My hubby was impressed! He wanted to know if this was 'gourmet'!! Could see where you could use strawberries, raspberries, etc. in place of the blueberries for a change. Next time, to make it even healthier I plan to put a scoop of protein powder that one reviewer has already suggested. Thanks barbara for this great recipe!
I had some frozen blueberries to use up and found this recipe. I mixed the thawed blueberry juice with the milk in the oatmeal and added in the chia seeds and blueberries overnight. I added all the other toppings for 2 days as a breakfast treat.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.