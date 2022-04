Overnight Oats Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

My daughter loves smoothie bowls but sometimes I try ones I know she's not too crazy about. This one she liked quite a bit. The only thing I did differently is that I didn't use the vanilla or maple syrup. I think the blueberries, banana and coconut added enough sweetness (well, and I simply forgot as it was way too early in the morning). Good consistency too with the soaked oats. Easy recipe. Made extra and keep it in the freezer. Thaw or microwave for a few seconds to loosen it up, and it's ready to go! Thanks - will be making again!

Read More