Overnight Oats Blueberry Smoothie Bowl

I combined overnight oats with blueberries, banana, and almond vanilla milk and turned it into a yummy blueberry smoothie bowl! Top with whatever seeds, nuts or berries you enjoy!

By barbara

Ingredients

Topping:

Directions

  • Combine oats and 2/3 cup almond milk in a bowl; refrigerate until oats have absorbed the liquid, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Combine oats-almond milk mixture, remaining almond milk, banana, 1 cup blueberries, vanilla extract, and maple syrup in a blender; blend until smooth.

  • Pour smoothie into 2 bowls and top with coconut, 1 tablespoon blueberries, and chia seeds.

Cook's Note:

Agave nectar can be used in place of the maple syrup, if desired.

Substitute 1/2 vanilla bean (scraped) for the vanilla extract, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 7.6g; carbohydrates 68.7g; fat 6.5g; sodium 118.4mg. Full Nutrition
