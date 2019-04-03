Clemons Family Bean Dip

This is a seriously cheesy and beefy bean dip! Grab a bag of your favorite tortilla chips and start dipping. Every time I make this recipe everyone waits to see who will take home the leftovers. It is even better the second day.

Recipe by Opal Clemons Irvin

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
64
Yield:
8 cups
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 64 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ground beef in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown.

  • Drain beef and place in a large, heavy saucepan with condensed cheese soup, refried beans, picante sauce, jalapeno peppers and processed cheese food. Cook on high until boiling, then reduce heat to low. Stirring constantly, cook until mixture is melted and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
46 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 107.2mg. Full Nutrition
