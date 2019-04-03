Clemons Family Bean Dip

This is a seriously cheesy and beefy bean dip! Grab a bag of your favorite tortilla chips and start dipping. Every time I make this recipe everyone waits to see who will take home the leftovers. It is even better the second day.
Outstanding! I had this at a friends football party (she took it off of this site) and I've made it twice since. The only thing that I've altered is that instead of using ground beef, I use chorizo sausage (Mexican sausage found in your stores' meat counter), it is just SO much more flavorful that ground beef, and perfect for a "Mexican" style dip! It is SO very good! My husband loves it! We ate the whole thing in one sitting... I highly recommend it!
I am re-reviewing this recipe, because I made it again this weekend and WOW!!! I already gave it 5 stars, but I did it wrong! Make sure to add the jalapenos with the juice, it totally cuts the heat and gives it an amazing!! flavor. This is the BEST dip ever. also, tray adding a half a pound of hot sausage to this dip...makes the flavor even better!! thanks for an awesome (ie the BEST) warm chip dip I've ever had!!!!!
My 2 year old (Jada) loved this so much she cleaned her bowl and asked for more. My son wouldn't eat it because of the color, but he's my very picky child. I thought it was fantastic and I'll definitely make it again.
I'm not sure this dip is going to make it to the party! Next time, I will reduce the amount of jalpenos, though, probably by about 1/2. But, it could be too spicy because of the salsa I used (Newman's Hot)
This dip is soooo addicting! Neither me nor my husband could stop eating it. I made it exactly as the recipe stated and thought it was perfect.
Delicious! Made it for my workplaces 'bean' fest, and my co-workers loved it!! I used a Medium picante sauce, and it had just the right amount of spice...thanks!
I MADE THIS BEAN DIP FOR A SUNDAY AFTERNOON SNACK. IT MADE SO MUCH I BROUGHT HALF TO WORK. EVERYONE ENJOY IT AND ASKED FOR THE RECIPE TOO. I DID NOT HAVE ANY SALSA SO I ADDED A CAN OF DICED TOMATOES AND GREEN CHILES. TURNED OUT GREAT! HOWEVER I DID NOT THINK IT WAS EXTREMELY CHEESY. SO I ADDED ANOTHER 8 OZ OF CHEDDAR CHEESE. OVERALL A PRETTY GOOD RECIPE.
This was AWESOME! I have made this twice in 2 weeks, doubling the recipe both times. I left out the jalapenos just because of personal preference. The second time I added some cumin, garlic salt, and onion powder to the meat as it cooked and will do it that way from now on. Everyone LOVES it, including my two young children. This weekend, I will be making a quadruple batch and simmering it in the crockpot for a Halloween party. One thing to note is that mine has never looked like the picture at all. Not a bad thing, just wanted to put it out there because I thought I had done something wrong at first.
Yum! We LOVE this dip. When my husband first tried it he said "Now THIS is what a bean dip should taste like". It really is better the next day. I sent my friend home with some leftovers and she texted me this afternoon telling me how she has to have the recipe. Now my husband's eating it again and says we should always have this on hand. And it's easy enough that HE can make it! I made it as written- including the full jar of jalepenos with juice (HOT!). Only difference was I did use the Mexican cheese product and refried black beans since I like them better. I can see how the chorizo would be great, I'll try that next time. Will definitely be making this again. And again and again and again...
This is a fantastic recipe!! So easy to make the flavor is absolutely spectacular. I will definitely make it again and again. I put it in the crock pot after I melted it all together and it was great. It's also great reheated a day or two later. Yummy! Thanks for the recipe!
What a great recipe to put together at a moments notice! We had to improvise so we used cream of mushroom soup, 2 cups of cheddar cheese and added onions to the beef. Very yummy, compliments galore on this appie.
I even left out the jalapenos and used only 1/2 jar of picante--we're not a spicy family--and we STILL mowed through this. My husband, who's not a bean person at ALL, immediately asked if we could have it again soon!
Very good, similar to one I've made in the past. It was enjoyed by all and the leftovers were added to some beef enchiladas which turned out great. I followed the advice posted on this site and cooked the spices with the ground beef.
fantastic I used several ideas from other comments, the mexican processed cheese added some serious kick, with a few dashes of hot sauce, used some sausage with the beef & kept it warm in the crock pot. It was a huge hit!
This was a big hit at our card club. I used ground turkey instead of ground beef and diced green chilies in place of the jalapenos. I served it in a crock pot after heating it on the stove. Great with tortilla chips. Delicious!
What a great recipe! I followed the suggestion of another user and used chorizo - mexican sausage - instead of the ground beef and wow! This a great "guy" dip. Only thing is that the dip does get a little dry after it cools down, but other than that hubby and pals rated it a 5 star winning recipe.
I've served this recipe as both a dip and as the base for nachos. Was particularly good as the latter. I spread it on tortilla chips and added sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and jalapenos. Outstanding and definitely a keeper. Also, I used mild Mexican Velveeta instead of plain Velveeta for more flavor.
k and friends loved it..next time use only ground beef and add jalapeños and juice.
This dip is waaaaay too hot with an entire jar of jalapenos. I love hot and spicy foods but this was barely edible...with all of the heat. I'm definitely going to make it again....but use maybe a third of a jar or less of jalapenos.
I made this for a family Mexican Fiesta party and it was a huge hit. We had lots of little ones and even sans the jalepenos everyone gobbled down the dip. It is a dip you can play with, but I made as described. YUM!
This was gobbled up by my family! Everyone loved it. I know I'll be asked to bring this to our next dinner together! Made just as the recipe directed.
I thought this dip was okay. I can't say what I didn't like about it, just that I like regular queso with Rotel and meat added better than this. No one really raved about this dip. Sorry, will not make again.
I used the pepperjack velveeta and 1/2 lb. ground beef and 1/2 lb. zesty sausage. Fantastic! According to my husband's friends, this is the best party dip ever! Note: I used a whole jar of jalapenos with the juice, and it was really, really, hot. Good, just really spicy. I am making today without the added juice.
I made this about 4 years ago for a cinco de mayo party. I brought some into work for everyone to try before bringing it to the party and everyone absolutely loved it. I've been looking for the recipe for about 2 years and finally found it again. Bookmarked and printed this time. Thanks for the great recipe! I also used half beef half spicy sausage! Yumm
This was an ok dip. There wasn't anything WRONG with it, necessarily, I have just had better cheese dips than this one. People at work seemed to really like it, though. Personally, I would give it 3 stars, but since it was such a crowd pleaser, I'll go ahead and give it 4. If I were to make it again, I think I would season the ground beef with taco seasoning to give it more flavor.
The name of this dip is a little misleading, the beans didn't stand out. It came out very soupy, I would preferred it more thick. It was very delicious though and could have been used to make some really delicious nachos. I didn't use the cheese soup b/c it seemed as though it didn't need it after I added the processed cheese. Would definitely make it again, but with my own twists; fresh jalepeno's instead of jarred, a medium heat salsa instead of the picante sauce (it was too spicy for my taste), add an onion. Overall it was very good, thanks for posting it!
I have to give this a lower rating because of what the recipe claims to be which is a "bean" dip. Overall, it is a good dip but I couldn't taste the beans in the dip at all. My husband really, really loves beans and he said the same thing. I would double the beans next time.
