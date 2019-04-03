Clemons Family Bean Dip

Yum! We LOVE this dip. When my husband first tried it he said "Now THIS is what a bean dip should taste like". It really is better the next day. I sent my friend home with some leftovers and she texted me this afternoon telling me how she has to have the recipe. Now my husband's eating it again and says we should always have this on hand. And it's easy enough that HE can make it! I made it as written- including the full jar of jalepenos with juice (HOT!). Only difference was I did use the Mexican cheese product and refried black beans since I like them better. I can see how the chorizo would be great, I'll try that next time. Will definitely be making this again. And again and again and again...