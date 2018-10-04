Cheesy Beer and Spinach Dip
Tortilla chips take on new meaning and purpose when dipped in this unpretentious cheese and spinach dip! A fondue dish is perfect for keeping the cheese melted and warm.
Tortilla chips take on new meaning and purpose when dipped in this unpretentious cheese and spinach dip! A fondue dish is perfect for keeping the cheese melted and warm.
This was a great tasting dip but came out a little thick. Of course that may be because I substituted Cheddar Jack and some Mozarella for the pure Monterey Jack. I also highly recommend having a warming dish for this as it set up quickly making it difficult to dip. This dip tastes great and I am sure I will make it again!Read More
Took this to a party and no one really cared for it. The consistency was "gummy" even though we kept the dip in a warmer. Weird color. Just didn't go over too well. Lots of other dips that taste and look better so I won't make this again.Read More
This was a great tasting dip but came out a little thick. Of course that may be because I substituted Cheddar Jack and some Mozarella for the pure Monterey Jack. I also highly recommend having a warming dish for this as it set up quickly making it difficult to dip. This dip tastes great and I am sure I will make it again!
With this recipe it was important to keep the cheese warm as it would harden very quickly.
An AMAZING dip. Will definitely make it again. If you have a fondue dish or chafing dish, use it! Gets hard to manage when it cools off.
Hit the spot for sure! I made this for a football game last year and it was devoured before the second half. I am going to make this again for my Oktoberfest next week. I make my own pita chips for it also. Just slice up some pita bread and toast it up, it's really easy and good.
this is great served with cubed beer bread. i highly suggest adding about 1/4 cup chopped sauteed onion - just what it needed to give it that 5th star.
went over very well
Good recipe, but it did need something to make it less gooey. A little sour cream and it was perfect.
used a roasted malt and rich stout beer, the roasted gives mild coffee tones to the beer and the dip, gorgeous flavor,but the appearance is alittle grayish,but don't let that stop you
Took this to a party and no one really cared for it. The consistency was "gummy" even though we kept the dip in a warmer. Weird color. Just didn't go over too well. Lots of other dips that taste and look better so I won't make this again.
This dip was ok. I had to add cheddar cheese, salsa, and sour cream to make it taste better. But once I did that, it was great!
Nothing spectacular, but this wasn't a bad dip.
Good flavor but had the consistency of bubble gum-I had it in a fondue pot & it was still gummy. Won't make again.
Awesome recipe, everybody loved it. I have made it many times, without cilantro and extra beer. Once the cheese has thickened in pot you can add more beer to desired taste/consistency. But you definitely need a warming dish like a mini crockpot or fondue dish, because it thickens when it cools
It's a hit everytime I make it. For a little extra kick add some crushed red pepper!
if you use a STOUT beer there will be no GOOEY substance.
I don't know why but this recipe resulted in GOO. I tried it twice. It seems that something is missing.
Everyone loved this dip at our family gathering. I did add one 8 ounce pack of cream cheese to it, to make it a little creamier; but I think it would have been delicious even without the cream cheese.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections