Cheesy Beer and Spinach Dip

Tortilla chips take on new meaning and purpose when dipped in this unpretentious cheese and spinach dip! A fondue dish is perfect for keeping the cheese melted and warm.

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
4.5 cups
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, bring beer to a boil. Lower heat. Slowly stir in Monterey Jack cheese and flour. Cook and stir until cheese is melted but not bubbly.

  • Mix spinach, cilantro, salt and pepper into the beer mixture. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 8.4mg; sodium 52.3mg. Full Nutrition
