Cranberry Pecan Rice Cake

This nutty and chewy rice cake is my favorite dessert.

By Yafei

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
48 pieces
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Whisk milk, eggs, and oil together in a small bowl until smooth.

  • Whisk rice flour, brown sugar, and baking powder together in a large bowl. Add milk mixture; mix under batter is well-combined and creamy. Pour batter into baking dish. Sprinkle cranberries and pecans on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until firm, about 1 hour 10 minutes. Remove from oven and place on a wire rack to cool, about 30 minutes. Cut into 48 pieces.

Cook's Note:

Make sure you do not use a hand mixer, which will create too many air bubbles in the cake batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
80 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 3g; cholesterol 8.8mg; sodium 39.2mg. Full Nutrition
