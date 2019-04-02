Chicken Enchilada Dip

1 of 553

Rating: 5 stars After reading other reviews, I came up with my own revisions to this recipe that make it even more delicious. I marinade the chicken overnight in a package of fajita mix with lime juice. For remaining ingredients, I use the 8 oz. of cream cheese as the original states, 4 oz. mayonnaise, 4 oz. sour cream, the cheddar, chiles and jalapeno as recipe states, add a can of rinsed black beans, 3 sliced green onions, 1 small clove of minced garlic and salt and pepper to taste. Delicious! Helpful (224)

Rating: 5 stars I am SO glad I didn't look at any of the reviews until after I had this mixed up. Given that the majority of the reviewers substituted sour cream for the mayonnaise called for I might have done the same. It makes me wonder if so many did that simply because, well, everybody else did. Then there were others who said this was greasy or bland and made significant changes to the recipe. I was nervous that since I made this just as the recipe directed that it was going to be a mayonnaisy, greasy, tasteless flop. I needn't have worried, because let me tell you, this stuff is good! No, I mean this stuff is GOOD. It is creamy, and chickeny and not greasy and not mayonnaisy (in fact, had I not put it in there myself I wouldn't have even known there was any). This is so nicely flavored, and certainly doesn't require any messing with to make it better. Once out of the oven (believe it or not I just heated it in the microwave for a few minutes and it turned out perfectly!) I plopped some sour cream on the top and sprinkled it with chopped green onion. This is a dip I'd be proud to take or serve anywhere or anytime I have a need to make or bring something awesome good. Perfect, flawless recipe. Helpful (214)

Rating: 5 stars Hi, this is Kelley that posted this recipe. I posted a similar comment before, but just wanted to put it in again. I've noticed that a lot of people have noted that the taste of mayo is a little strong, and some have substituted 8 oz mayo and 8 oz sour cream instead, thinking the recipes calls for 16 oz of mayo. The recipe only calls for 8 oz of mayo total. If you do want to include some sour cream, I would suggest 4 oz mayo and 4 oz sour cream. Thanks for all the great reviews! Helpful (131)

Rating: 5 stars As per other reviewers I used 4oz. mayo & 4oz sour cream. I also used 8oz of cubed hot Mexican Velveeta green onion & taco sauce to taste instead of the shredded cheddar jalopeno pepper & green chili peppers. Easier & creamier. I guess I pretty much changed the whole recipe but whatever it turned out great. I have had so many compliments & requests for copies of this recipe. Served it with Frito Scoops. You can make it even easier by getting a couple cans of white-meat chicken. Only needed to bake it about 30 minutes. Try it; believe me you'll like it. Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars This is my favorite party dip and everyone else loves it too! I always use canned chicken breast to save some time. It is just as good as fresh chicken in this recipe and it is easier to break up. I also add a few dashes of chili powder and omit the jalapeños because I'm not a fan. When I mix the ingedients together I use a hand mixer. It breaks up the big chunks of chicken and really helps blend everything together nicely. Excellent party dish! Serve with Tostitos. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars Ymmmm! Have made this numerous times for parties. I use 1 can of Hot Rotel instead of chilis as it adds color and spice. Use 1 cup of mayonaise and 1 cup of sour cream to cut the mayo. amount and add garlic powder. EVERYONE wants this recipe. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars I first made the recipe following the other reviewers advice about using 1/2 mayonaise and 1/2 sour cream. The consistancy was too heavy and it tasted like it was missing something. I made it a second time using 1 can cream of chicken soup and 8 oz carton of sour cream in place of the mayonaise AND the cream cheese. I also added a small-medium, diced onion; 1/2 tsp salt, 1/4 tsp black pepper and 1 tsp ground coriander. Now I have people begging for more. Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! Instead of serving hot, I took the cold dip and spread on tortillas and rolled them up and cut into slices. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars I thought this recipe is fantastic. Honestly the appearance may make some folks apprehensive but once they have a bit...mmmm good. To add additional color I have also added a small jar of drained diced pimentos. I have also substituted miracle whip for mayo when I am out of it. Either way the taste is wonderful. I'd bring it to any party!!! Helpful (26)