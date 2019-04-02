Dog Food Dip

Rating: 4.48 stars
173 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 111
  • 4 star values: 43
  • 3 star values: 13
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 3

This dip recipe was given to me by a co-worker some 15 or more years ago. She made it for potlucks at work, and it was always gone from the nurse's station before the rest of the food was put out! It's a simple mixture of beef and cheese, but it should always be made a day in advance to allow the flavors to blend. Serve with your favorite corn chips.

By Cindy Carnes

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
6 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place lean ground beef and onion in a large, deep skillet over medium high heat. Cook until beef is evenly brown and onion is soft. Drain and turn heat to medium low.

  • Pour in condensed cream of mushroom soup. Mix in processed cheese food and desired amount of jalapeno peppers. Cook and stir until all ingredients are well blended, about 10 minutes.

  • Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl. Cover and chill in the refrigerator 8 hours, or overnight.

  • Reheat the mixture in a slow cooker, mixing in about 1 tablespoon of water to thin if necessary, before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 5.3g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 20.2mg; sodium 166.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (174)

Reviews:
HIGHMAINT64
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Cindy is not just "whistling Dixie" about this recipe! No matter where I take it, it is devoured!!! And the name!! "You're bringing WHAT?!" :-) It's a great recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(56)
Katy O'Brien McMahon
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I made this for a party last weekend and everyone loved it! Several people asked for the recipe. We're making it agian this weekend when my family comes over for Christmas. Read More
Helpful
(35)
Cindy Carnes
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2008
I have never taken it to a pot luck and come home with leftovers. You don't use the whole jar of jalapenos you only use the amount to get the flavor you want. When reading the recipe it tells you to add the DESIRED amount of jalapenos not the whole jar! It is also called Hamburger dip for those of you unable to get past the name. Read More
Helpful
(33)
DIANEMOODY
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
I took this to a party & everyone wanted the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(23)
MAMASPICE
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Yummy receipe even if the name is intimidating to your guests. Followed the receipe exactly and it came out just great! I used the Tostitos Scoops for maximum dip extraction. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Butterfly Flutterby
Rating: 5 stars
12/17/2005
This is a very yummy dip but my kids wouldn't touch it. No problem as hubby and I ate it all. Next time I made it right before serving I added a thin layer of shredded cheddar cheese and sliced green onions on top so that you had to dip through that. It looked much more appetizing. Make sure that you buy the sturdy tortilla chips for this. Thank you. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Manda
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/14/2008
This was great! I plan on making this as a dip at my pot-luck junk-food birthday party later this month. I made myself a test batch of it with things I had on hand after seeing this recipe, and the only thing I was missing was the green chili's. Next time I think I will make sure to add those - everything benefits from a little spice! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Heather Simpson Myers
Rating: 4 stars
01/10/2005
My family eats this on sandwich buns. I use cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom. We call them Chicken Joes instead of Sloppy joes. They are always a big hit. Read More
Helpful
(16)
DREGINEK
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
YIKES!! What a name! However it was soo easy I decided to try it. I made it this morning and didn't reheat to serve until dinner time. Yes it was good but a little bland. Try adding some S&P while browning the meat. However I think I'll stick with my own tried and true "danger" dip (meat salsa & cheese). Thanks for the laugh Cindy! Read More
Helpful
(13)
