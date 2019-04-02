Dog Food Dip

1 of 174

Rating: 5 stars Cindy is not just "whistling Dixie" about this recipe! No matter where I take it, it is devoured!!! And the name!! "You're bringing WHAT?!" :-) It's a great recipe!! Helpful (56)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for a party last weekend and everyone loved it! Several people asked for the recipe. We're making it agian this weekend when my family comes over for Christmas. Helpful (35)

Rating: 5 stars I have never taken it to a pot luck and come home with leftovers. You don't use the whole jar of jalapenos you only use the amount to get the flavor you want. When reading the recipe it tells you to add the DESIRED amount of jalapenos not the whole jar! It is also called Hamburger dip for those of you unable to get past the name. Helpful (33)

Rating: 4 stars I took this to a party & everyone wanted the recipe. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars Yummy receipe even if the name is intimidating to your guests. Followed the receipe exactly and it came out just great! I used the Tostitos Scoops for maximum dip extraction. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars This is a very yummy dip but my kids wouldn't touch it. No problem as hubby and I ate it all. Next time I made it right before serving I added a thin layer of shredded cheddar cheese and sliced green onions on top so that you had to dip through that. It looked much more appetizing. Make sure that you buy the sturdy tortilla chips for this. Thank you. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This was great! I plan on making this as a dip at my pot-luck junk-food birthday party later this month. I made myself a test batch of it with things I had on hand after seeing this recipe, and the only thing I was missing was the green chili's. Next time I think I will make sure to add those - everything benefits from a little spice! Helpful (16)

Rating: 4 stars My family eats this on sandwich buns. I use cream of chicken soup instead of mushroom. We call them Chicken Joes instead of Sloppy joes. They are always a big hit. Helpful (16)