Chipotle Aioli (Spicy)

This chipotle aioli recipe is great on chicken or tuna sandwiches, or as a dip.

Recipe by David Miller Lowe

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3/4 cup
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Mix mayonnaise, lime juice, chipotle peppers, garlic, and salt together in a bowl. Place in refrigerator until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 7mg; sodium 170.4mg. Full Nutrition
