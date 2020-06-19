Chipotle Aioli (Spicy)
This chipotle aioli recipe is great on chicken or tuna sandwiches, or as a dip.
This chipotle aioli recipe is great on chicken or tuna sandwiches, or as a dip.
Awesome Smoky Aioli! Very versitile spread or dip, used on Ribeye Street Tacos and will use on Bacon Cheedar Burgers for the weekend's grill!Read More
Awesome Smoky Aioli! Very versitile spread or dip, used on Ribeye Street Tacos and will use on Bacon Cheedar Burgers for the weekend's grill!
That is really good, made no changes to recipe.
Very good. I roasted some baby red potatoes and tossed them with this sauce and some chopped green onion and parsley - it was delicious. It's not too spicy; if you wanted more heat a few shakes of Chipotle Tabasco would be perfect. I'll make this again.
Very good. I didn't think this was too spicey and went well with the burgers we made. My son dipped his fries in it instead of ketchup. It's important to allow this to sit and get happy before you use it.
Easy peasy- I put all of the ingredients in my mini food processor , gave it a few pulses and done. I followed the recipe as is-not too spicy but a little kick. This could easily be adjusted to taste if you want more heat or more lime. Put it on turkey burgers. YUM!!
This is a simple sauce to throw together-- I've made it with approximately half mayo and half sour cream as well-- I find I don't need to measure. We have only ever used this on fish tacos along with shredded cabbage (splashed with lime and orange juice and cilantro) and salsa verde, (I also like guacamole on mine.) It adds something great to the tacos! I freeze canned chipotles individually on waxed paper and then keep in a freezer bag so I can grab one at a time.
01.23.17 ~ I made this aioli and 'Sriracha Aioli' from AR to go with burgers and sweet potato fries. Loved the taste of the chipotle peppers, but really liked how the lime flavor came through. I put all ingredients in my mini chopper and had it made in a flash. Great on the burgers and the sweet potato fries.
Easy and yummy.
Very versatile! Delicious!
I used this with my ham and Swiss sliders,...perfect addition
I made this as a dip for french fries, and it was a little too heavy on the citrus for that, but it’ll be great the next time I make fish.
This is really easy and tasty! Next time I might put a little less lime juice and a little more chipotles with the adobo sauce. We used it on burgers, for fries, for crab cakes, it’s good on just about anything! Oh and also, I grated the garlic instead of mincing it.
Yummy stuff! Made as a dip for veggies and sweet potato fries. Would be great on a sandwich or as a white BBQ sauce. Will keep this recipe handy to use often!
This sauce is soooo good. I keep a bottle in my fridge for breakfast burritos. It totally makes the burrito. Thanks for such a great recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections