Game Day Breakfast Sliders

I made a small batch of these (4 rolls) for the two of us. No Baking Papa loved them. I thought the butter / sugar / mustard topping would make them difficult to pick up but they were fine to eat as finger food. I am not a 'sweet' person, so they weren't exactly my favorite, but that is just my taste. I think these would be good to make for a brunch or pot luck.
Really easy and great for a big group or to refrigerate leftovers for the week for a grab and go breakfast. I used crumbled bacon instead of ham this time and of course it works well too. I also just used melted butter for the brush on top to make it easier. You can play around with types of cheeses add spinich etc - super easy to tailor to your eater's tastes.
I scaled to 9 servings, which fit perfectly in my 9x9 pan. I baked my scrambled eggs in a parchment lined pan, took 10 minutes, then I removed the eggs from the pan, placed fresh parchment then assembled the sandwiches. I placed the bun halves, drizzled with some of butter topping, ham, cheddar cheese, eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, top buns, butter topping drizzle. I didn't let sit, just baked for 30 minutes, covered with foil as I find them dry without. My family enjoyed but felt there was too much egg layer, would reduce next time. I also used dijon mustard instead of yellow mustard.
I liked it based on tasting one. The rest will be used for company over the Labor Day week-end. My only negative comment would be that it is not cost effective. Based on my purchases the twelve sliders cost over 1.00 per unit.
These were delicious! Made a small batch using bacon instead of ham and a variety of cheeses. Yum!
These came out great but I made changes for what I had on hand. Instead of ham I used bacon and instead of provolone cheese I used mozzarella cheese!! Big hit will make them more often!! Mimosas were great with them!!!
Does anyone know if these can be frozen and if so at what point? It's only me at my house so even 4 would be too many.
3.25.18 One scrambled egg per small Hawaiian roll seemed like a lot of egg to me so I cut the number of eggs in half and just mixed in a small amount of milk...worked fine! Didn t really understand why you put the butter sauce on the top of the rolls covered with aluminum foil let sit for 30 minutes and then remove the foil to bake. I didn t wait for 30 minutes did cook for 5 minutes covered then removed the foil for the last 10 minutes saving a half an hour in preparation time and they baked up beautifully. After husband s first bite I heard m-m-m-m-m and then "...this is 5 stars " and I totally agree. Don t forget that little bit of the butter mixture that you brush on top as I think it's really important to this recipe. I don t see why you couldn t prep these night before put in the fridge and then in the morning brush on the butter sauce and bake. Robin Wells thanks for sharing your recipe; it s a little decadent nutritionally but definitely a keeper and worth a splurge every now and then.
A friend made this and it was delicious. Definitely have to try this one. Great way to start the day