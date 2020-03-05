Game Day Breakfast Sliders

1 of 34

Rating: 4 stars I made a small batch of these (4 rolls) for the two of us. No Baking Papa loved them. I thought the butter / sugar / mustard topping would make them difficult to pick up but they were fine to eat as finger food. I am not a 'sweet' person, so they weren't exactly my favorite, but that is just my taste. I think these would be good to make for a brunch or pot luck. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Really easy and great for a big group or to refrigerate leftovers for the week for a grab and go breakfast. I used crumbled bacon instead of ham this time and of course it works well too. I also just used melted butter for the brush on top to make it easier. You can play around with types of cheeses add spinich etc - super easy to tailor to your eater's tastes. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I scaled to 9 servings, which fit perfectly in my 9x9 pan. I baked my scrambled eggs in a parchment lined pan, took 10 minutes, then I removed the eggs from the pan, placed fresh parchment then assembled the sandwiches. I placed the bun halves, drizzled with some of butter topping, ham, cheddar cheese, eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, top buns, butter topping drizzle. I didn't let sit, just baked for 30 minutes, covered with foil as I find them dry without. My family enjoyed but felt there was too much egg layer, would reduce next time. I also used dijon mustard instead of yellow mustard. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I liked it based on tasting one. The rest will be used for company over the Labor Day week-end. My only negative comment would be that it is not cost effective. Based on my purchases the twelve sliders cost over 1.00 per unit. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars These were delicious! Made a small batch using bacon instead of ham and a variety of cheeses. Yum! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars These came out great but I made changes for what I had on hand. Instead of ham I used bacon and instead of provolone cheese I used mozzarella cheese!! Big hit will make them more often!! Mimosas were great with them!!! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Does anyone know if these can be frozen and if so at what point? It's only me at my house so even 4 would be too many. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars 3.25.18 One scrambled egg per small Hawaiian roll seemed like a lot of egg to me so I cut the number of eggs in half and just mixed in a small amount of milk...worked fine! Didn t really understand why you put the butter sauce on the top of the rolls covered with aluminum foil let sit for 30 minutes and then remove the foil to bake. I didn t wait for 30 minutes did cook for 5 minutes covered then removed the foil for the last 10 minutes saving a half an hour in preparation time and they baked up beautifully. After husband s first bite I heard m-m-m-m-m and then "...this is 5 stars " and I totally agree. Don t forget that little bit of the butter mixture that you brush on top as I think it's really important to this recipe. I don t see why you couldn t prep these night before put in the fridge and then in the morning brush on the butter sauce and bake. Robin Wells thanks for sharing your recipe; it s a little decadent nutritionally but definitely a keeper and worth a splurge every now and then. Helpful (1)