Game Day Breakfast Sliders

Rating: 4.77 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 23
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A different twist on a breakfast egg and cheese biscuit! Great tailgate breakfast serving offered at a UVA tailgate by Krisanna Hudson. Gobbled up by the crowd!

By Robin Wells

prep:
10 mins
cook:
18 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
58 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 sliders
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Scrambled Eggs:

Directions

  • Whisk eggs, salt, and pepper together in a bowl until frothy. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large skillet over medium-low heat. Pour eggs into skillet; cook and stir with spatula until set, 3 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Cut rolls in half horizontally; lay bottoms in a single layer in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Add a layer of provolone cheese, then scrambled eggs, then a layer of ham, then provolone cheese, then ham, then provolone cheese again. Cover with roll tops. Cut through ham and provolone cheese layers to make individual sandwiches.

  • Melt 1/4 cup butter, brown sugar, and mustard together in a small saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir until sugar is dissolved. Spread mixture over roll tops. Cover baking dish with aluminum foil and let stand, about 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Remove aluminum foil from baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until tops are golden brown and cheese has melted, 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Number of servings depend on the number of rolls in the package.

Sliders can be assembled ahead of time and baked just before serving, if desired.

Per Serving:
595 calories; protein 35.9g; carbohydrates 46.1g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 286.6mg; sodium 1087.5mg. Full Nutrition
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2016
I made a small batch of these (4 rolls) for the two of us. No Baking Papa loved them. I thought the butter / sugar / mustard topping would make them difficult to pick up but they were fine to eat as finger food. I am not a 'sweet' person, so they weren't exactly my favorite, but that is just my taste. I think these would be good to make for a brunch or pot luck. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Greg Dunn
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2017
Really easy and great for a big group or to refrigerate leftovers for the week for a grab and go breakfast. I used crumbled bacon instead of ham this time and of course it works well too. I also just used melted butter for the brush on top to make it easier. You can play around with types of cheeses add spinich etc - super easy to tailor to your eater's tastes. Read More
Helpful
(4)
the4taals
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
11/21/2017
I scaled to 9 servings, which fit perfectly in my 9x9 pan. I baked my scrambled eggs in a parchment lined pan, took 10 minutes, then I removed the eggs from the pan, placed fresh parchment then assembled the sandwiches. I placed the bun halves, drizzled with some of butter topping, ham, cheddar cheese, eggs, ham, cheddar cheese, top buns, butter topping drizzle. I didn't let sit, just baked for 30 minutes, covered with foil as I find them dry without. My family enjoyed but felt there was too much egg layer, would reduce next time. I also used dijon mustard instead of yellow mustard. Read More
Helpful
(4)
sassyfrasstea
Rating: 4 stars
08/30/2017
I liked it based on tasting one. The rest will be used for company over the Labor Day week-end. My only negative comment would be that it is not cost effective. Based on my purchases the twelve sliders cost over 1.00 per unit. Read More
Helpful
(3)
cecia66
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2018
These were delicious! Made a small batch using bacon instead of ham and a variety of cheeses. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(2)
ARCHIE
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2018
These came out great but I made changes for what I had on hand. Instead of ham I used bacon and instead of provolone cheese I used mozzarella cheese!! Big hit will make them more often!! Mimosas were great with them!!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Carolyn
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2017
Does anyone know if these can be frozen and if so at what point? It's only me at my house so even 4 would be too many. Read More
Helpful
(2)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2018
3.25.18 One scrambled egg per small Hawaiian roll seemed like a lot of egg to me so I cut the number of eggs in half and just mixed in a small amount of milk...worked fine! Didn t really understand why you put the butter sauce on the top of the rolls covered with aluminum foil let sit for 30 minutes and then remove the foil to bake. I didn t wait for 30 minutes did cook for 5 minutes covered then removed the foil for the last 10 minutes saving a half an hour in preparation time and they baked up beautifully. After husband s first bite I heard m-m-m-m-m and then "...this is 5 stars " and I totally agree. Don t forget that little bit of the butter mixture that you brush on top as I think it's really important to this recipe. I don t see why you couldn t prep these night before put in the fridge and then in the morning brush on the butter sauce and bake. Robin Wells thanks for sharing your recipe; it s a little decadent nutritionally but definitely a keeper and worth a splurge every now and then. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Chris Brennan
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2017
A friend made this and it was delicious. Definitely have to try this one. Great way to start the day Read More
Helpful
(1)
