Cheesy Zucchini Dip

This was really good! Now when it is complete it does not look like the prettiest dip but I spread it over some club crackers and it was great! I even forgot to add the salt and pepper and it was still good.
Tried it without the pecans. Overall good but when dipped with veggies mostly just tasted like red pepper. Not a really strong flavor.
Wasn't the best dip but it was a great use for the garden veggies. I don't like red peppers so I used roasted red peppers but only a couple. I will probably make again when we have an excess of zucchini but not go out of my way to make.
Great use of zucchini from the garden. My friends all loved it. I thought it was the best with vegetable dippers.
This was great. I did make adjustments: a small zucchini,shredded; and about a cup of freshly grated cheddar; about 4 T mayo; about 2 T sour cream, a dash of salt, and 4 turns of freshly ground black pepper. Mixed. Stuffed celery with it. Dipped cukes in it. Spread it on my portabella burger. Used it as a thicker dressing for my salad. Dipped sweet potato fries in it. All amazing delish! It's kid approved, niece approved, and BF added it into the keeper list. Thanks for a delicious twist for my low carb diet!
Had to add few extras. Blended some cream cheese with the mayo. Shredded carrots, onions an of course minced garlic.
Very easy! I decided the recipe needed a kick and put in some crushed red peppers. Some things that I will do next time is cut the mayo by about 1/3 or let the zucchini drain because it was a bit soupy but otherwise everyone loved it!
Delicious!!!!!! My husband love it!!!!! It's a keeper!!!
I made this and tweaked it the second time. It's important to squeeze the excess water out of the zucchini/yellow summer squash otherwise the dip ends up way too runny. The other adjustment was that I used 8oz of nonfat cream cheese instead of the mayo and it was a better consistency and tasty. Also added salt and white pepper to taste. I didn't have the exact ingredients the second time so I substituted almond slices and green pepper and it was still delicious. Great base recipe to tweak to your liking.