Cheesy Zucchini Dip

1 of 17

Rating: 5 stars This was really good! Now when it is complete it does not look like the prettiest dip but I spread it over some club crackers and it was great! I even forgot to add the salt and pepper and it was still good. Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars Tried it without the pecans. Overall good but when dipped with veggies mostly just tasted like red pepper. Not a really strong flavor. Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars Wasn't the best dip but it was a great use for the garden veggies. I don't like red peppers so I used roasted red peppers but only a couple. I will probably make again when we have an excess of zucchini but not go out of my way to make. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Great use of zucchini from the garden. My friends all loved it. I thought it was the best with vegetable dippers. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This was great. I did make adjustments: a small zucchini,shredded; and about a cup of freshly grated cheddar; about 4 T mayo; about 2 T sour cream, a dash of salt, and 4 turns of freshly ground black pepper. Mixed. Stuffed celery with it. Dipped cukes in it. Spread it on my portabella burger. Used it as a thicker dressing for my salad. Dipped sweet potato fries in it. All amazing delish! It's kid approved, niece approved, and BF added it into the keeper list. Thanks for a delicious twist for my low carb diet! Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars Had to add few extras. Blended some cream cheese with the mayo. Shredded carrots, onions an of course minced garlic. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Very easy! I decided the recipe needed a kick and put in some crushed red peppers. Some things that I will do next time is cut the mayo by about 1/3 or let the zucchini drain because it was a bit soupy but otherwise everyone loved it! Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Delicious!!!!!! My husband love it!!!!! It's a keeper!!! Helpful (1)