Cheesy Zucchini Dip

Rating: 4.13 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Here's a great chilled summertime dip full of fresh zucchini and cheese! Serve with crackers or fresh vegetable dippers.

By sal

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
64
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

64
Original recipe yields 64 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together zucchini, Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, pecans, red bell pepper, salt and pepper. Chill in the refrigerator at least 1 hour before serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 6.4mg; sodium 69.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (17)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

ADZELL
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2006
This was really good! Now when it is complete it does not look like the prettiest dip but I spread it over some club crackers and it was great! I even forgot to add the salt and pepper and it was still good. Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

CARLENE_A
Rating: 3 stars
03/11/2003
Tried it without the pecans. Overall good but when dipped with veggies mostly just tasted like red pepper. Not a really strong flavor. Read More
Helpful
(9)
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
ADZELL
Rating: 5 stars
06/13/2006
This was really good! Now when it is complete it does not look like the prettiest dip but I spread it over some club crackers and it was great! I even forgot to add the salt and pepper and it was still good. Read More
Helpful
(11)
CARLENE_A
Rating: 3 stars
03/11/2003
Tried it without the pecans. Overall good but when dipped with veggies mostly just tasted like red pepper. Not a really strong flavor. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Angela Christensen Baker
Rating: 3 stars
09/17/2007
Wasn't the best dip but it was a great use for the garden veggies. I don't like red peppers so I used roasted red peppers but only a couple. I will probably make again when we have an excess of zucchini but not go out of my way to make. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
MRSLISAMARIED
Rating: 4 stars
03/11/2003
Great use of zucchini from the garden. My friends all loved it. I thought it was the best with vegetable dippers. Read More
Helpful
(4)
KETHRAE
Rating: 5 stars
09/25/2012
This was great. I did make adjustments: a small zucchini,shredded; and about a cup of freshly grated cheddar; about 4 T mayo; about 2 T sour cream, a dash of salt, and 4 turns of freshly ground black pepper. Mixed. Stuffed celery with it. Dipped cukes in it. Spread it on my portabella burger. Used it as a thicker dressing for my salad. Dipped sweet potato fries in it. All amazing delish! It's kid approved, niece approved, and BF added it into the keeper list. Thanks for a delicious twist for my low carb diet! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Paula Larouche
Rating: 3 stars
09/04/2013
Had to add few extras. Blended some cream cheese with the mayo. Shredded carrots, onions an of course minced garlic. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
Stephanie, North Shore
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2011
Very easy! I decided the recipe needed a kick and put in some crushed red peppers. Some things that I will do next time is cut the mayo by about 1/3 or let the zucchini drain because it was a bit soupy but otherwise everyone loved it! Read More
Helpful
(3)
ClaU
Rating: 4 stars
06/07/2014
Delicious!!!!!! My husband love it!!!!! It's a keeper!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Heather Lee Hochsprung
Rating: 4 stars
10/03/2017
I made this and tweaked it the second time. It's important to squeeze the excess water out of the zucchini/yellow summer squash otherwise the dip ends up way too runny. The other adjustment was that I used 8oz of nonfat cream cheese instead of the mayo and it was a better consistency and tasty. Also added salt and white pepper to taste. I didn't have the exact ingredients the second time so I substituted almond slices and green pepper and it was still delicious. Great base recipe to tweak to your liking. Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022