Ramen Scrambled Eggs

This was a fun, easy economical lunch! Funny enough, I used a pork ramen packet this first time and tasted great but didn’t look so pretty (brown tint). The second time, made with chicken and? It really didn’t have much flavor? But looked more appealing/pleasing. Used hot sauce on the chicken batch to add a little more flavor. I would make again when I want a quick easy breakfast, lunch or dinner. Thanks for the fun recipe! UPDATE: I make this so often that I now have ramen noodles on my regular grocery list!?! But, I enhanced it by pouring a splash of sesame oil and soy sauce to the “scrambled eggs” before adding them to the ramen. I have also played with ginger paste, Chile paste (sambal oelek) and shredded carrots. This is just an easy yet awesome breakfast, lunch or dinner for one! Try it!!