Ramen Scrambled Eggs
This ramen with egg recipe is great for a quick and easy breakfast! Add hot sauce at the end, if desired!
I've been making this for years, with one exception. I don't use the seasoning packet at all (the beef seasoning makes a great base for homemade sour-cream/onion dip) and throw in a handful of shredded cheese (cheddar or swiss usually).
I love this idea as a college student. I think all the ingredients that make up this dish of one serving total to less than $1. I can feed myself dinner quick and easy . Since eggs come in dozens, Ramen comes in dozens x 2, and only half an onion is used my limited food resources aren't totally usurped. The less trips to the store the better!
I really loved it. I omitted the extra salt as so many people have mentioned and add some parmesan cheese. This is going to be my new easy-peasy-lazy dinner.
Love it! Made it for myself and my partner and it was amazing. Only modification is when boiling the noodles, add the seasoning the boiling water so the noodles cook with it instead of adding after.
Fun and delicious! The only change that I would make next time is to use just a little less of the seasoning packet (I used chicken flavored ramen). Other than that, this was totally different, comforting and yummy! Thanks for sharing. :)
Made this for the first time for the family. Nice addition to the breakfast repertoire. Next time around might reduce amount of seasoning and add some sweet peppers.
This is amazing and I wish I thought of it! Toss that packet that comes with the ramen, you don't need it! Season yourself to your liking.
Loved this recipe. I added cayenne pepper, mushroom, bacon bits, and cheese. My husband who doesn’t like mushroom and onion loved this! And I loved that it didn’t taste dry. I thought it was going to since it looked dry and it wasn’t. I also love that this recipe is flexible and you can add whatever you want.
I used gluten free ramen noodles. This worked out beautifully my only change was more herbs as I have them in the garden. Chives, parsley, dill. Will make this more often very quick and easy
I like to put all the ingredients in with the egg except the seasoning packet and after I poor in the egg sprinkle the seasoning on little at a time. ( poor a little, mix, poor a little more and mix)
Added garlic and substituted soy sauce for salt. Total winner!
I used butter and a little touch of soy sauce to sauté the onions. I don't like egg yolks, so I used 3 egg whites. Topped with a little grated Parmesean cheese, salt and pepper. Turned out much better than I expected. I was hoping the whole time that the recipe wasn't a joke and I can happily report, it was not a joke. I will make this again. ::nods head:: Yes, I will. Thanks!
This is good, a little unhealthy, but good. It does make a lot of food, so you might want to have someone to share with. I've tried this recipe twice, the first time, no adjustments, second time, I put in some garlic powder. Pretty good!
Yes. Very good ! Will make again...but add a bit more water ...maybe 2 tsp....also I added pepper & some garlic powder ! I say " Yay"!!
Easy, quick and very filling breakfast idea. I will definitely make this again!
Really nice and filling, onion gives a nice touch. Quite easy and takes a bit of time.
I added some thyme pepper and salt and used sweet onions. I also put cheese in it and used some of the broth from earlier... it tasted awesome. I added more of the seasonings because I like seasoned foods and it turned out great.
I gave this recipe a high rating because of how easy it is to make and it taste decent. I wouldn't add the pinch of salt. I believe the noodle seasoning adds enough salt. Plus you can always add more salt later if needed. Also, I love onions but in my opinion a half onion is little too much.
Hmmmm it was good
Ok the concept of this recipe was great, but I changed it a bit... Mostly because of the salt.... Instead of Ramen noodles I used 3 nest of tagliatelle noodles. I cooked noodles then added them to my sauté onions added a small squeeze of ginger two tablespoons of cream of spinach (leftover from the night before) moved everything to the side and scrambled one extra large egg. Once egg scrambled I stirred everything in the skillet. Once plated I added a dash of Parmesan. Total time 20 minutes. Great fast one person meal. I plan on doubling ingredients to fix it for my 7 year old.
I used instant noodles and no parsley. I also added curry powder
Didn't have onions, wish I had scallions. Added frozen peas and soy sauce. My mom used to make it like this! Delish!
I've made this a few times, and it's really good I used 3 eggs and a spash of milk instead of water and I think it turned out better.
I didn't really have the noodle flavouring so I used some sesame oil, chilli sauce, soy sauce and garem masala. Turned out really well, a minute or two in the wok and it was done :D
Delicious!!! I cracked my eggs directly into the pan and scrambled them in it. Use butter!! Butter the pan and when you’re done add broth to the bowl and more butter. It was absolutely delicious
Made this with chicken ramen, liked it as is. Added parm and cracked red pepper and it is great.
I’ve made this for years. Easy goto meal. Tastes more like fried rice.
Very good
it so good
I added soy sauce when it was almost done cooking
I came across this recipe while searching for something else. Never would’ve thought of putting ramen with eggs. I tweaked it just a bit. Boiled noodles with the seasoning, added some milk to eggs instead of water, no salt, some adobo and not that much onion (my kids don’t care for onions). It was delish! Will be making this again for hubz this weekend.
This hit the spot for me tonight. Easy, yummy, comfort food. Thanks!
I'm not sure why I like this, but I do though it's hard to figure out exactly how much seasoning is 'just right'. I like it with a handful of shredded cheddar as others have mentioned. I think I just feel like it's so unhealthy (and salty), otherwise I'd really love it. Will have to make it for the hubby and see what he thinks.
awesome! we're always looking for quick easy breakfast meals as everyone's in a hurry at 6 am. this was super yummy and super quick I'm gonna try with authentic Chinese noodle packs. they're a really spicy kind branded "MAMA."
This is a tasty, quick, and inexpensive meal. I used shallots instead of onions because that's what I had.
I found this recipe yesterday and decided to make it for myself today. So easy and so good. My husband tried stealing it from me. Next time I will make a double batch and consider sharing!
It looks so delicious! Thank you for the recipe!
Delicious and couldn’t be more easy to prepare. I added some diced tomatoes with the onion and a splash of hot sauce. Yums:)!
I didn’t have any parsley or onions but I think it tasted great still.
The recipe was absolutely amazing and it came out pretty good for me making it for the first time
Taste pretty good . And also the hot sauce is a nice touch .
This was a fun, easy economical lunch! Funny enough, I used a pork ramen packet this first time and tasted great but didn’t look so pretty (brown tint). The second time, made with chicken and? It really didn’t have much flavor? But looked more appealing/pleasing. Used hot sauce on the chicken batch to add a little more flavor. I would make again when I want a quick easy breakfast, lunch or dinner. Thanks for the fun recipe! UPDATE: I make this so often that I now have ramen noodles on my regular grocery list!?! But, I enhanced it by pouring a splash of sesame oil and soy sauce to the “scrambled eggs” before adding them to the ramen. I have also played with ginger paste, Chile paste (sambal oelek) and shredded carrots. This is just an easy yet awesome breakfast, lunch or dinner for one! Try it!!
I made this because I wanted to do something different with eggs and my spouse LOVES noodles. This was pretty blah. And kind of confusing to eat.(I wish I could explain that better.) Maybe a little heat/spice would help. Adding hot sauce at the table seemed to add some excitement...but I doubt I will make this one again. Unless I return to those days when ramen was all I could afford.
This recipe was great. I sauteed the onions and added about a tablespoon of garlic. Also added the shredded cheese at the end. Very delicious.
Made this as a snack and it was devoured. What a great recipe for ramen and what a great way to add some protein.
Fours stars for the ease of preparation. Next time might try adding additional vegetables.
Made EXACTLY like recipe....not bad....a lil crumbled sausage and diced sweet peppers, ie red,yello,orange, would be perfect!
Not bad
