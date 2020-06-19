Ramen Scrambled Eggs

This ramen with egg recipe is great for a quick and easy breakfast! Add hot sauce at the end, if desired!

Recipe by Breanna K

Directions

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil; add ramen noodles and cook for 3 minutes. Drain water and stir seasoning packet and parsley into noodles.

  • Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add noodles and stir for 2 minutes more.

  • Whisk eggs, water, and salt together in a bowl; pour into the same skillet as the noodle mixture. Cook and stir eggs until set and cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 14.5g; carbohydrates 13.5g; fat 26g; cholesterol 372.1mg; sodium 594.7mg. Full Nutrition
