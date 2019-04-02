Protein-Packed Vegetarian Fried Rice
This vegetarian fried rice is delicious and packed with protein; a nutrient that many vegetarians have trouble incorporating into their diets.
Tasty dish... my only substitute was fresh spinach instead of frozen. I needed lots of S&P and more Sriracha for my taste. Having leftovers today for lunch. I would recommend using the entire package of tofu... wasnt very much. I cooked the tofu first separately to get some color to it and to avoid having it fall apartRead More
Not protein-packed if you only use 1/2 package of tofu for 6 servings! Brown the cubed tofu in sesame oil to add flavor before starting veggies. Add or substitute multi-color bell peppers for celery. Put the whole onion, diced. And please try bright fresh greens instead of frozen; a whole bunch will cook down quickly to 8 oz. Be sure to offer sriracha and soy sauce on the table for guests who can handle extra sodium.Read More
I didn't find this to have much flavor. I had to add a lot more Sriracha. It could use a lot more spices, perhaps in the curry family.
Very bland.
Pretty good and surprisingly hearty! A bit on the bland size, be prepared to improvise with the selection of spices.
I Like
Thanks for the recipe! Just a note that not everyone considers egg vegetarian friendly.
i think it was too much rice. there was no flavor at all.
I didn't have carrots. I'm also vegan so I didn't use eggs. I stir fried (in canola oil & sesame seed oil) celery, mushroom, onion, jalapeno, tofu, brown rice, cilantro, 1 cup of fresh pico de gallo with curry, ginger, & seasoned salt. I used an entire package of xtra firm tofu. Excellent.
