Protein-Packed Vegetarian Fried Rice

This vegetarian fried rice is delicious and packed with protein; a nutrient that many vegetarians have trouble incorporating into their diets.

By OwlsTheDragon

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add tofu, carrots, celery, onion, and garlic; cook and stir until vegetables are just soft; 5 to 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Stir rice, egg, and spinach into tofu mixture until egg is no longer runny, about 5 minutes. Stir in Sriracha sauce; season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 7.4g; cholesterol 124mg; sodium 165.8mg. Full Nutrition
