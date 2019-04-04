Key Sir Alicha (Ethiopian Beets and Potatoes)

This was pretty bland for both my husband and for me. I've eaten a lot of Ethiopian food, both in the States and in Ethiopia, and was looking forward to making this for the first time with beets plucked right from the garden, but I'll need to perk this particular one up a bit if it's going to be a repeat dish. I do think it has good potential with the right mix of added spice and am not ready to give up on it, but as it is, at least for us, it was just okay. (I appreciate this base recipe from which I'll start experimenting though!)
Yum! Happened to have all the ingredients one night so I threw this together. Omitted the optional ginger and added a bit of garlic salt and a squeeze of lemon - tasting as I went. Also used peanut oil by accident (picked the wrong bottle out of the pantry - oops!), will use again. Overall a simple side I'll make whenever I find myself with all the ingredients.
Made this for my significant other, who is Ethiopian, and he said it was better than the Ethiopian restaurant he frequents. Used red onion (half cup instead of whole onion) instead of yellow but not sure that made any difference. Added jalapenos at the very end
We loved this dish! My son and I are transitioning to a plant-based eating lifestyle. We sampled this dish at an Ethiopian food stand and we’re determined to make it a part of our regular meal plan. We added seven spice powder to our tastes. Love this recipe.
I recommend that you definetly put in additional salt and ginger because without them, this dish tasted bland. I put in 2 1/2 tsp of salt and 1 1/2 tsp of ginger powder as an alternative to actual ginger. Sadly, even with these additions, the dish was not as tasty as the one I ate recently at an Ethiopian restaurant. I remember it to be a bit sour and very savory, and this dish barely gave a kick and was soggy.
OK to good but definitely needs more salt, garlic, and lots more ginger. As is, it's just beets and potatoes, nothing big. Good base, though. I might try making it again with more spices, maybe adding some pepper and even some other spices.
