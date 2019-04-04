Key Sir Alicha (Ethiopian Beets and Potatoes)

4
13 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 3
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

If you love Ethiopian food, this key sir alicha is a must-try. This is one of my favorite dishes. Serve hot over injera with the sauce to soak up.

Recipe by Leftover Inspired

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat; add onion and a pinch of salt. Cook and stir onion until softened and translucent, 5 to 10 minutes. Add garlic and ginger; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add beets and stir to combine. Pour water over beet mixture and sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon salt; bring to a boil.

    Advertisement

  • Cover pot and reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until beets are easily pierced with a fork, 20 to 25 minutes. Add potatoes and cook until potatoes are soft but not falling apart, about 15 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Adjust the salt and water content depending on how much sauce you'd like to have and is pleasing to your palate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
486 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 82.1g; fat 14.6g; sodium 413.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/23/2022