Rating: 4 stars I make a similar version of this recipe that everyone swoons over: I add a teaspoon or two of "liquid smoke." Adds a great smoky flavor and tastes great! Helpful (63)

Rating: 5 stars This is a LONG time family favorite, except we double the onion and add 1/2 tsp liquid smoke. Spread on Ritz.. everyone loves it! Helpful (27)

Rating: 4 stars Very good. Disappeared fast at the party. It was easy looked nice and tasted great. The deep pink of the ball contrasted nicely with the fresh parsley. I used red salmon and added white pepper to the ball. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe we also add liquid smoke and we roll ours in real bacon bits......yummy!! A holiday favorite amongst My Grandma My Momma and now myself!! Enjoy Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars Everyone liked this. In place of the salt I used about 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt about 2 tablespoons of green onion and a little liquid smoke as suggested. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars I can remember my grandmother and mother always making a salmon ball (served with wheat thins) at any party we had. I always make this with a vidalia onion for a little sweetness to go with the salty-ness of the salmon. Also I roll it in a mixture of fresh chopped parsley and chopped pecans. They give it great color and texture! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Quick and easy. Tastes good although I would recommend adding a little more horesradish to give it a little more bite. Helpful (7)

Rating: 3 stars I really had to doctor this up to keep it from being bland. I was excited to find fresh horseradish but I couldn't taste it. I put in about 2 tablespoons. I also added some garlic powder, dash of liquid smoke, white pepper and worchestersire sauce. I suggest making ahead, it tasted better the second day. Helpful (7)