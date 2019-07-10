I make a similar version of this recipe that everyone swoons over: I add a teaspoon or two of "liquid smoke." Adds a great smoky flavor and tastes great!
This is a LONG time family favorite, except we double the onion and add 1/2 tsp liquid smoke. Spread on Ritz.. everyone loves it!
Very good. Disappeared fast at the party. It was easy looked nice and tasted great. The deep pink of the ball contrasted nicely with the fresh parsley. I used red salmon and added white pepper to the ball.
This is a great recipe we also add liquid smoke and we roll ours in real bacon bits......yummy!! A holiday favorite amongst My Grandma My Momma and now myself!! Enjoy
Everyone liked this. In place of the salt I used about 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt about 2 tablespoons of green onion and a little liquid smoke as suggested.
I can remember my grandmother and mother always making a salmon ball (served with wheat thins) at any party we had. I always make this with a vidalia onion for a little sweetness to go with the salty-ness of the salmon. Also I roll it in a mixture of fresh chopped parsley and chopped pecans. They give it great color and texture!
Quick and easy. Tastes good although I would recommend adding a little more horesradish to give it a little more bite.
I really had to doctor this up to keep it from being bland. I was excited to find fresh horseradish but I couldn't taste it. I put in about 2 tablespoons. I also added some garlic powder, dash of liquid smoke, white pepper and worchestersire sauce. I suggest making ahead, it tasted better the second day.
I roll mine in pecans AND fresh parsley. Great easy recipe.