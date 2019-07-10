Salmon Ball

Rating: 4.28 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Salmon lovers and those who like non-traditional cheese balls will enjoy this nice appetizer. Chopped nuts may be used for rolling instead of parsley.

By KLEVANG

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 ball
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, thoroughly mix cream cheese, onion, horseradish, salt and lemon juice. Mix in the salmon, distributing it evenly throughout. Form mixture into a ball and roll in the parsley. Wrap in plastic and chill in the refrigerator until serving.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 0.8g; fat 7g; cholesterol 27.7mg; sodium 181.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (29)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

LINDSEYO
Rating: 4 stars
03/11/2003
I make a similar version of this recipe that everyone swoons over: I add a teaspoon or two of "liquid smoke." Adds a great smoky flavor and tastes great! Read More
Helpful
(63)

Most helpful critical review

CRAZY4SUSHI
Rating: 3 stars
12/14/2008
I really had to doctor this up to keep it from being bland. I was excited to find fresh horseradish but I couldn't taste it. I put in about 2 tablespoons. I also added some garlic powder, dash of liquid smoke, white pepper and worchestersire sauce. I suggest making ahead, it tasted better the second day. Read More
Helpful
(7)
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
LINDSEYO
Rating: 4 stars
03/10/2003
I make a similar version of this recipe that everyone swoons over: I add a teaspoon or two of "liquid smoke." Adds a great smoky flavor and tastes great! Read More
Helpful
(63)
LAUREY
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2003
This is a LONG time family favorite, except we double the onion and add 1/2 tsp liquid smoke. Spread on Ritz.. everyone loves it! Read More
Helpful
(27)
MIDNIGHTMUSE
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2005
Very good. Disappeared fast at the party. It was easy looked nice and tasted great. The deep pink of the ball contrasted nicely with the fresh parsley. I used red salmon and added white pepper to the ball. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Advertisement
tegan2
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2008
This is a great recipe we also add liquid smoke and we roll ours in real bacon bits......yummy!! A holiday favorite amongst My Grandma My Momma and now myself!! Enjoy Read More
Helpful
(12)
Wilemon
Rating: 4 stars
06/14/2004
Everyone liked this. In place of the salt I used about 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt about 2 tablespoons of green onion and a little liquid smoke as suggested. Read More
Helpful
(9)
mint_julep
Rating: 4 stars
12/10/2008
I can remember my grandmother and mother always making a salmon ball (served with wheat thins) at any party we had. I always make this with a vidalia onion for a little sweetness to go with the salty-ness of the salmon. Also I roll it in a mixture of fresh chopped parsley and chopped pecans. They give it great color and texture! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
SOLYN
Rating: 4 stars
03/10/2003
Quick and easy. Tastes good although I would recommend adding a little more horesradish to give it a little more bite. Read More
Helpful
(7)
CRAZY4SUSHI
Rating: 3 stars
12/14/2008
I really had to doctor this up to keep it from being bland. I was excited to find fresh horseradish but I couldn't taste it. I put in about 2 tablespoons. I also added some garlic powder, dash of liquid smoke, white pepper and worchestersire sauce. I suggest making ahead, it tasted better the second day. Read More
Helpful
(7)
caramia
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2010
I roll mine in pecans AND fresh parsley. Great easy recipe. Read More
Helpful
(7)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022