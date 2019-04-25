Saboob (Egyptian Flatbread)

Rating: 3.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This is a crispy flatbread, goes great with Mediterranean!

By TeenChef14

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
8 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
38 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 big flatbreads
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Whisk flour and salt together in a bowl; form a well in the center. Add milk and oil; mix until smooth dough forms.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly-floured work surface; knead until smooth and pliable, 10 to 15 minutes. Set dough aside to rest for 15 minutes.

  • Divide dough into 4 equal pieces; roll out each piece with a rolling pin to 1/4-inch thickness. Arrange on prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

If you want individual flatbreads, just divide the dough into as many parts as you would like.

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 24.9g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 1.8mg; sodium 300.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

Jennifer Venters
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2020
I love this recipe. I make this when I want a quick homemade bread. I dip this in balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Healthy Living
Rating: 1 stars
04/29/2017
I don't know if I did anything wrong but the bread tasted like pasta. I had to crisp it to a cracker in order to eat it. Making it was fun though Read More
Rachel Thibodeau
Rating: 4 stars
09/06/2019
When I tried it out the first time I halved the original recipe and it worked really well, but then once my group for my history project tried and liked it I tripled the recipe to give to the rest of my class and it was more difficult that time. It's still a great recipe though. Read More
Helpful
(1)
b@ker lily
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2018
I would totally make it again but I would add a butter wash next time to get a more golden look. Delicious!! Read More
