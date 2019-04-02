Creamy Veggie Fondue

1 of 208

Rating: 5 stars GREAT recipe! Be careful of the order you mix things: the recipe says to mix, "milk, white wine, etc" but if you actually put milk and white wine in the pot one after another, the milk will curdle. I simmered the white wine first, then mixed in the solid cheeses, then the cream cheese, and finally, once it was all melted together, the milk. It seemed to work pretty well that way, of course, make sure you have all your ingredients ready because everything melts pretty quickly. Also, even after adding the milk I thought it was pretty thick, so I used extra spinach for the liquid. That was fine-- it tasted delicious. My guests loved it and the spiciness was in no way overbearing. Helpful (256)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for a group of 10 adutls for a fondue party. I had another cheese fondue also (the kind you buy already made in the gourmet cheese section of grocery), but this one was the hit!! I made a few changes though: I did not use any spinach or green onion. I did add some minced onion (about 1 tsp), and used Grey Poupon mustard in place of the dry mustard (about 1 tsp). I also added lemon juice (liberally) during the melting phase to help with the stringingness-totally helped! I also added my milk last which other reviewers had suggested-think this is key! My party LOVED this and couldn't get enough-I will be using this recipe instead of wasting my money on the already made stuff from now on! I also used a Sauvigon Blanc wine-think that helped with the flavor too. Just make sure when you are heating this on the stove to go slow and low. When we transferred it to the fondue pot, it stayed nice & creamy-although it was disappearing pretty fast! Thanks so much for this awesome recipe! Helpful (147)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of the best fondue recipes I've ever made or tasted. I would advise to warm the wine add cheeses and spices then add the milk last so as to not curdle with the wine. It's great left over too! Just stir in a little milk. I haven't tried it but I bet it would be a great macaroni and cheese dish. Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars This is a fantastic recipe. Lots of flavor in this fondue. The only modification I made was to add just a dash more white wine to thin out the sauce a bit. This was creamy rich and full of flavor. I served it with broccolli french baguette pieces wheat thins red pepper slices and baby carrots. It was a hit. Helpful (51)

Rating: 5 stars I was looking for a good cheese fondue and this looked like the best on this site so I omitted the onions spinach and pepper. It was EXCELLENT! Great taste and very smooth. Didn't burn in the pot. I added a squeeze of a lemon because I had read it would cut down on the stringyness and that worked great. I dipped rye bread french bread carrots grapes pineapple and apples. The green apples were the best!!! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars This was a big hit at a fondue party. I made it twice and played around with the cheeses a little. I preferred it with less cheddar cheese. I also dipped cooked chicken and potatoes in it which was delicious. Don't be afraid of the spices they really add to the flavor. Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars The gruyere cheese is the foundation and the spices and spinach are what made this truly the best fondue I've ever had and I have been to Switzerland and all over both eastern and western Europe. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of my favorite recipes I've found on All Recipes. This is a great fondue for people not fond of the traditional Swiss cheese flavor. I omit the onions and spinach and I've recently replaced the wine with beer since I was out of wine the last time I made this. Everyone asks for the recipe and it couldn't be more simple. It reminds me of the Beer Cheese fondue at the Melting Pot restaurant. Helpful (21)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was a bit spicier than I had anticipated. Overall it went over well but was a bit much for some people's tastes. One might consider using just a bit less cayenne pepper. Otherwise a fun recipe. Helpful (17)