Chicken Cacciatore in a Slow Cooker

This is a very simple meal to make. You just throw everything in the crock pot and let it cook during the day. I like to serve this over thin spaghetti (especially garlic and herb thin spaghetti when I can find it).

Recipe by LDP5

Credit: Dawn
Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 chicken breast halves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place chicken in a slow cooker; stir in spaghetti sauce, tomato paste, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, garlic, oregano, basil, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Cover.

  • Cook on Low until chicken is tender, 6 to 8 hours.

Cook's Note:

Substitute fresh mushrooms with canned, sliced mushrooms, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 30.8g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 8.5g; cholesterol 68.5mg; sodium 1200mg. Full Nutrition
