This is a very simple meal to make. You just throw everything in the crock pot and let it cook during the day. I like to serve this over thin spaghetti (especially garlic and herb thin spaghetti when I can find it).
Chicken Cacciatore in a Slow Cooker Haiku: "Well, this was easy! Mine was done in 5 hours, smaller chicken breast?" My chicken ended up falling apart when I jabbed it at the 5 hr. mark, and my Classico sauce (I used the basic tomato basil flavor) was starting to scorch, so I had to pull this out of the slowcooker. Served over spaghetti w/ a sprinkle of Parmesan, it was a hearty and easy meal, and one that I would prepare again; however, I would be more mindful of the time.
2 problems with this kind of recipe. 1-Chicken breast has little fat and doesn't get tender like pork over long cooking times. Change out to boneless skinless thighs to solve this problem. And no, the increase in fat doesn't change the recipe much at all. 2-Cooking everything that long makes the flavors muted and homogeneous. I suggest reserving half of the basil, oregano and garlic for the last 45 mins of cooking and a splash (1 tsp) lime juice or vinegar to brighten the flavors. It's not that much more of a hassle to do so for a significantly better outcome.
Instead of spaghetti sauce I used a 28 oz can of San Marzano plum tomatoes with basil and crushed them. I added a small can of tomato sauce after reading the reviews. I also salted the chicken before putting it in the crock pot. The chicken was really soft. Came out really good. Thanks for the recipe :)
Okay, we kept the ingredients (mostly) the same, but changed things up a little on this recipe, for personal preference. Salt and peppered the chicken, dusted in flour, and browned in olive oil and butter. Then cooked the onions, mushrooms, (red bell) pepper, and garlic until softened before adding in the sauce ingredients. Threw in the chicken and cooked for about 40 minutes more. Good stuff!
Really awesome! Made a few adjustments. Sorry! No green peppers and no tomato paste on hand. Added red wine, Italian seasong, Classico tomato basil sauce, frozen mushrooms. 2 large frozen chicken breasts. Cooked on high for four hours and warm the rest until I got home 8 hours later. Served over TJ's spinach fettuccini. Topped with a little mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Will make again, thank you all for the inspiration!
Being an inexperienced cook this is the kind of recipe I love (slow cooker). We are empty nesters so the recipe was more than we could eat in one meal (I should have used the portion control button). I froze the left over cacciatore and look forward to thawing and making another meal or two out of it. Having sold food most of my life I know there is no food that pleases everyone but this recipe will come very close. TRYING NEW FOODS IS HEAVENLY!
This came out OK, but I stopped it at 4 hours. (I usually cook chicken breasts no longer than 4-5 hours on low.) I used my homemade spaghetti sauce, which made for a nice flavor. However, the chicken itself tasted rather bland. I served it on whole wheat spaghetti.
I sauteed the mushrooms, then added them to the finished dish - the mushrooms have more flavour this way. I found the sauce too bitter from the tomato paste, so I will reduce or perhaps eliminate it the next time I make this dish.
First attempt at this recipe added and some additional seasonings based off the other reviews. Seasoning on the sauce was great, the chicken was a bit bland. Next time i may season the chicken for a bit to get better flavor. But overall good recipe.
Like others, I cooked this only 5 hours. I also added a little sweetener to offset the acidity of the dish. I think the chicken breasts need just a very little salt as they are added to the slow cooker. I served this with vermicelli and apple coleslaw.
I loved this recipe. Very simple. In addition to the ingredients listed, I added two cans of diced tomatoes w chiles to chunk up the sauce somewhat. There was plenty of additional sauce remaining when we were finished eating. We used the leftover sauce as a hearty spaghetti sauce for the next meal.
This is a perfect recipe to serve with zucchini noodles or spaghetti squash, if you are eating low carb. Adding a hot Italian sausage (or one hot and one mild, precooked and cut up) gives the flavor more zing and depth. Brown rice is also great with it. If you find chicken breasts turn out dry, I usually make this with thighs, which stay moist and have more flavor.
If your chicken is too dry, then it was cooked too long. I only used 3 breasts and turned it on high for 1 hour then 3 hours on low. Halfway through cooking, I cut them in half and they were tinder at that time. I did not have mushrooms or onion on hand. I put more garlic in, but I kept the other measurements the same. The chicken was juicy and with good flavor.
Made this pretty close to the directions provided. I doubled the mushroom, quickly browned the chicken before adding it to the crock pot. I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper and garlic powder. Used the large jar of Ragu (chunky tomato, garlic and onion)and it turned out beautiful. Will definitely be making this again! My husband loved it!
This turned out great. I served it with freshly shredded Parmesan over thin spaghetti noodles. I'd definitely make it again, but I did make a few adjustments. First, I only cooked it on low for 5.5 hours and then kept it warm for an additional 2 hours. My slow cooker tends to run hot and the sauce was really browning on the edges. At 5.5 hours, the chicken was perfectly cooked. Also, I added a half teaspoon of cinnamon sugar and a half teaspoon of salt. I didn't have any red pepper flakes so I left that out. I doubled the amount of mushrooms.
I'm just not a fan of jarred sauces. Although Hemisfare's (Kroger's upscale brand) Bolognase with sausage and red wine is quite good and really tastes homemade!) I usually make this dish stovetop with a whole cut up chicken, using diced tomatoes and organic sauce with my own seasonings. I will try this in the crockpot with the Hemisfare's to make it easy on myself!
Good basic recipe. As others stated, cook only 4-5 hours on low to keep the chicken from drying out. I cut the chicken into large pieces before placing them in the crockpot, and used Italian seasoning in place of oregano, since I didn't have that on hand. Could use a little salt, perhaps, but otherwise a good crock-pot recipe.
This was an easy recipe. Based on other reviews I only cooked on low for 5 hours which was perfect. Next time I will sauté my fresh mushrooms to remove moisture. I used an orange pepper and I think I will do this instead of green for sweetness. I added extra basil and oregano. Loved the kick from the red pepper flakes. Need to work on the sauce texture, but flavor was good for me.
Family loved it! Used frozen breasts; added a small can of sliced olives and 1/4 C red wine and can diced tomatoes + small can of tomato sauce to norm recipe ingreds. Used Italian seasoning, oregano, garlic salt, celery seed, pepper to start. After 3 hrs, rmvd meat and cut into pieces, returned to pot with chopped fresh mushrooms, diced green onions as I only had a bit of regular onion left, 1/4 of a green pepper. Added more oregano, fresh basil & a bit of hot chili powder. cooked about an our more and served over veggie spaghetti & parmesan. They loved it and asked for us to have it again next week. Was surprisinly lite meal, not overly heavy.
I did a double batch of this recipe. I cooked it for 5 hours. The chicken was really moist and tender. The second day it was even better. The only thing extra that I added was salt. Will be making it again when my company comes in two weeks.
I thought this recipe was yummy! It was flavorful, and the red pepper flakes added just the right amount of zip. I made it as written except for a couple of tiny adjustments. My can of pasta sauce was only 24 oz., so I added an 8 oz. can of tomato sauce. I used approx. 2 lbs. of chicken breasts, and cut them up after 5 hours. Total cooking time was 6 hours, and the chicken was perfect, not dry at all. I served it over spaghetti, with garlic biscuits on the side. It was even better the next day! I'll definitely be making this again.
I made too much, had it for two at home dinners, and gave two dinners to each of my italian friends. They thought it was great, maybe a little too thin, because I added red wine, not much, but the sauce was thinner. I would definitely make it again.
I made this exactly as the recipe stated but I omitted the mushrooms because my family doesn’t like them. I actually doubled the recipe so I added one can of diced tomatoes as well. It turned out perfect. The chicken was very tender and the sauce was very tasty. I will definitely make this again?
Love it!!! So easy to make and soooo delish!! I confess I added dried Italian season because it needed a smidge more flavor and I didn’t have red wine so I used white. Entire family voted it into the “repeater” list
This was really easy! I made it with 4 frozen boneless chicken breasts. Only one breast fell apart. I let it cook on low for 8 hours and then left it on warm overnight. I didn't eat it until the next day and the sauce was delicious. It was a bit runny as I didn't have any tomato paste... next time I'll make sure I add some. The only thing I would like to improve is the chicken itself seemed a bit bland. I added fresh ground pepper and Parmesan cheese and served it over spaghettini! I'll for sure make this again!
I had used drumsticks instead of breasts. I added a can of diced tomatoes (Italian-style) and held off on adding anymore basil, oregano and garlic, since my tomatoes had it in it. Upon completion, I determined no additional spices were needed. I topped with parmesan cheese. This was very good!
Very easy to make. I only cooked on Low for about 5 hours per advice from others as I was afraid the chicken breasts would get dried out and tough if I left them in any longer. They were moister than I expected. I'm not a big veggie fan so I did feel that I tasted the peppers and mushrooms a lot but I'm sure that's the way it's meant to taste. My husband liked it and said make it again.
I made this last night, and it was delicious! I was surprised how much depth of flavor was rendered just by combining a few simple ingredients to jarred spaghetti sauce and letting it simmer. Even my picky hubby liked it. This one is definitely going in the front of my recipe binder!
DID NOT like the flavor the chicken took on from the baby bellas we used. (Thanks to my son). Way too earthy and slightly fishy. I will make this again but with either jarred mushrooms or I will heat REGULAR fresh mushrooms (not bella's) then add them. I made this on my lunch break and enjoyed at dinner time. We served with a salad and angel hair pasta.
This was great! Easy to make and flavorful. I omitted the tomato paste and add a can of diced tomatoes drained. I also added a half cup of red wine, one Tsp of sugar, 2 Tsp of butter and cooked for 5 hrs. on low, chicken was very tender and the veggies were not undercooked, also added 6 cloves of garlic. I will make this again for sure!!!
Made as directed with boneless, skinless, thighs and after tasting I did find it a bit bland . I added about 2 tsp salt, another 1/2 tsp oregano, basil, and pepper. It still was missing something so I added 2 tsp sugar and WOW .....perfect for our taste! The chicken was at the shredding stage and served over angle hair pasta, is was a huge hit. This is a keeper!
I read the reviews and made a few changes - I added two whole peppers, 1/2 cup of red wine, 1/2 cup of chicken broth, one whole onion, 4 cloves of garlic, a 28 can of tomatoes and a can of tomato paste. I cooked it on low for 3 hours. The sauce tasted delicious, but the chicken was dry.
This was simple and delicious. Only thing I changed was I sautéed the veggies on my slow cooker’s sauté setting first then added everything else and cooked on low for 5 hours. Came out perfect. I served over thin spaghetti and topped with Parmesan cheese. I used a high quality spaghetti sauce which I’m sure improved the flavor.
Made this with some tweets, S&P chicken and used tenders instead of breast ( bought the wrong thing) pan seared in grape seed oil. Sautéed chopped onion and added chopped garlic on top then added salt. Let that saute, then added green and red pepper chopped ( rough chop on everything) and added more salt. Placed chicken in the bottom of crock pot then added sautéed veg, added sliced mushroom some chicken stock, some rosè wine (what I had on the fridge) and no measurements on the liquids. A can of diced organic tomatoes, and small can of San Marzano tomatoes. Added all herbs listed and 8 sprigs of fresh rosemary. 1 teaspoon of capers and 1 teaspoon of caper juice. Cooked on high for 3 hours. Still needed a bit more salt at the end and had it over white rice.
I followed the recipe fairly closer but since I didn’t have tomato paste, I didn’t use it. Also, I used a can of chopped tomatoes along with a leftover jar of sauce I had in the fridge. Because I wanted more veggies, I chopped up two zucchinis, salted and let drain for some time and added during the last hour. I took the chicken out a bit early and shredded it, returned it to the slow cooker to warm back up. It made a wonderful “stew” to have with crusty bread rather than pasta.
