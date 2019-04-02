Stuffed Morel Mushrooms

I am torn on how to rate this recipe and I'll try to explain why. Was the stuffing mix out of this world? Absolutely! Was a morel the best kind of mushroom to put it in? Absolutely not! I have always fried the few morels's that I have found and had never baked them prior to this. When you fry them they keep their long cylinder shape but when I stuffed them and baked them as directed in this recipe, they flattened out like a pancake. No biggie however while the stuffing tasted excellent, it completely overwhelmed and drowned out that delicate flavor of the morel which was not a good thing. I feel like I wasted the few that I was able to find this season. This recipe would be great with portobello caps or the stuffing for most any mushroom but not a morel unless you are trying to disguise it.

