Stuffed Morel Mushrooms

You know spring is here when the morel mushrooms start to pop up in the woods. These are awesome!

Recipe by Tarilbrown

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

  • Chop mushroom stems finely. Cut mushroom caps in half lengthwise; place cut-side up in a 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Add chopped mushroom stems, red bell pepper, and green onion; cook and stir until green onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; allow to cool, about 10 minutes.

  • Mix cream cheese, crabmeat, egg, celery leaves, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, and sea salt together in a large bowl. Fold in cooled onion mixture. Place a dollop of filling in each mushroom cap with a small spoon.

  • Mix bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese together in a small bowl. Sprinkle on top of filled mushroom caps.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until filling is golden brown, 30 to 35 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute orange or yellow bell pepper for the red bell pepper if preferred.

I made my own bread crumbs from garlic bagel slices crushed with a rolling pin.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 13g; cholesterol 71.6mg; sodium 356.3mg. Full Nutrition
