Chicken Cheesesteak
This chicken cheesesteak recipe is a lifesaver when I come home from work exhausted. It is very easy to make in just 10 minutes and everyone is happy.
This was yummy.. good basic recipe that can be jazzed up or kept as is.. Only change I made was cooking the meat and veggies together.. I didn't see the point of using two pansRead More
This was yummy.. good basic recipe that can be jazzed up or kept as is.. Only change I made was cooking the meat and veggies together.. I didn't see the point of using two pans
Delicious. My adult daughter who knows a good chicken cheesesteak said this was really good! Thanks for this recipe.
mix in cheese next time
I leave out the onions and peppers for the kids. Once I serve them I add peppers in. We make this at least once a week! Super quick and delicious!
Big dietary changes at our house. I did not want to buy ground chicken or turkey but had to. I added spices of our liking, and more shredded cheese. Piled it on 2 soft hoagie rolls with shredded lettuce and, boy oh boy, was that good! I can see adding taco seasoning or whatever spices you prefer. I did a little Cajun! Definitely add in some extra cheese. Thank you for posting!
