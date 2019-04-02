Chicken Cheesesteak

This chicken cheesesteak recipe is a lifesaver when I come home from work exhausted. It is very easy to make in just 10 minutes and everyone is happy.

Recipe by Anya

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 10-inch long open-faced sandwiches
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and bell pepper; cook and stir until tender, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • At the same time, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in another nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground chicken; cook and stir until chicken is crumbly and no longer pink, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Add cooked onion and pepper mixture to the chicken; season with salt and pepper. Lay American cheese slices over top and cook until melted, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Spread 1/4 of the cheesy chicken mixture evenly over each roll half and serve.

Per Serving:
501 calories; protein 38.8g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 92.5mg; sodium 914.7mg. Full Nutrition
