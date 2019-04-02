I was surprised not to find a recipe on this site for a Philly-style chicken cheesesteak so I decided to create one. Depending on who you ask, this sandwich may or may not be authentic Philly style, but it is fantastic. Getting a good, fresh hoagie roll is key to this sandwich being perfect.
This is a very good recipe. My hubby and I really liked it. Its a keeper for us for sure. I will experiment with some different cheeses but that's just personal preference. I made this as written and enjoyed it a lot. Thank you for sharing your chicken Philly sammie. There isn't many out there....at all....so high five to a good one.
No matter what you top on your Philly Chicken Cheese Steak I feel the meat must be shaved very thin, like a STEAK SUB. What I do (and I know not all of us have one) is I freeze a pack of chicken breast. I have a meat slicer. I then shave the chicken while frozen. This is important, if you slice the chicken thawed it will fly everywhere. My wife then packages the shaved chicken into 10 oz. portions, enough for 2-6 inch subs. Then freezes each package for future meals. You made want to adjust portions depending on what size rolls you're using. If you don't have a meat slicer maybe your butcher will help you out.
I don't care if this is authentic or not...it's DELICIOUS! I did keep my chicken and pepper, onion, mushroom mixture separate b/c my little guy doesn't care for cooked peppers and onions. Also, I didn't bother to wrap the sandwiches in foil (I know it's an important step), we just ate them as is, and boy were they tasty! I will def be making these again and again~YUM!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
My family loved this! I used chicken breast tenders which I still flattened out and then threw in a pan with olive oil versus the grill. Then just threw in the pepper and onions, mushrooms and garlic and sautéed those up. Didn't use the tomato because I live with non-tomato eaters. If I had one I would have added it to mine. Oh, I sliced up two green peppers and an 8oz container of fresh mushrooms. Now I have plenty for a second go-round tonight!
I made this recipe with my boyfriend last night, and it was amazing!! I used fresh picante provolone from the deli counter and we made our own fresh hoagie rolls. We used spinach instead of lettuce. The tomato was really good on top - I never would have thought of that. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Awesome recipe! Super easy to make and adjust to your tastes. I added some soy sauce and adobo seasoning to the chicken for extra flavor. Also, added chili flakes into the chicken/onion mixture for some spice. Such a great recipe!
My boyfriend loves chicken phillys and I made this for him on sweetest day. I prepared the onions, mushrooms, and peppers separately and then cooked the chicken in a pan with garlic olive oil. I made up the sandwichs and then broiled them to toast the buns and melt the cheese. He loved it and was a huge hit. Will definitely be making this again!
This is a restaurant quality recipe, in mine and my wife's opinion. It was raining, so I couldn't grill the meat. Instead I just pre-seasoned with the seasoning salt and fried them in butter in the skillet. Everything else was the same. Really, really good. We will be having these again soon.
