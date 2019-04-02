Philly-Style Chicken Cheesesteak

I was surprised not to find a recipe on this site for a Philly-style chicken cheesesteak so I decided to create one. Depending on who you ask, this sandwich may or may not be authentic Philly style, but it is fantastic. Getting a good, fresh hoagie roll is key to this sandwich being perfect.

Recipe by Scott K

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 10-inch sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Place chicken between 2 sheets of heavy plastic on a work surface. Firmly pound chicken with the smooth side of a meat mallet to a thickness of 1/2 inch.

  • Cook chicken breasts on the preheated grill until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 2 to 3 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove from the grill, shred meat, and season with seasoned salt.

  • Heat olive oil and butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and sliced mushrooms; cook and stir until browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in shredded chicken and cook until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil.

  • Place hoagie roll bottoms on the prepared pan. Set roll tops aside.

  • Spread 1/2 of the chicken mixture on each roll bottom, then place 2 slices provolone cheese side-by-side over top.

  • Broil until provolone is melted and hoagie rolls are crunchy, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from the oven.

  • Divide tomato slices and lettuce between the two sandwiches. Spread mayonnaise on each roll top and close the sandwiches. Wrap each cheesesteak tightly with aluminum foil, using a knife to push any filling back inside. Let sit for 1 to 2 minutes for flavors to blend before serving.

Tips

Use four 6-inch rolls for four smaller chicken cheesesteak sandwiches.

You can use a toaster oven instead of the broiler, if preferred. Don't skip the foil-wrapping step!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
894 calories; protein 51.7g; carbohydrates 77.9g; fat 41.2g; cholesterol 120.7mg; sodium 1846.5mg. Full Nutrition
