Garlic Loves Roasted Cabbage

4.5
30 Ratings
  • 5 22
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

If you're tired of the old boiled cabbage and like roasted veggies, these roasted cabbage wedges will become one of your favorites. This is particularly good with ribs. Use crushed garlic to taste. I also like it a little burnt. If you like leftovers, you might have to make two pans at a time!

Recipe by popi1950

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Center a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Slice each cabbage quarter into 1/2-inch or 1/4-inch wedges. Spread 1/2 of the cabbage in a large roasting pan. Season lightly with salt and black pepper; scatter 4 garlic cloves on top. Drizzle 2 tablespoons olive oil over cabbage; do not mix. Layer remaining cabbage on top, season with salt and black pepper, scatter with remaining garlic cloves, and drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil.

  • Roast cabbage in the preheated oven until slightly softened, about 20 minutes. Add water if cabbage looks dry. Continue roasting until wilted, about 20 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 9.5g; fat 6.9g; sodium 46.8mg. Full Nutrition
