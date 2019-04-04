Garlic Loves Roasted Cabbage

If you're tired of the old boiled cabbage and like roasted veggies, these roasted cabbage wedges will become one of your favorites. This is particularly good with ribs. Use crushed garlic to taste. I also like it a little burnt. If you like leftovers, you might have to make two pans at a time!
Hi I'm Ricardo (Popi1950). I wanted to share with people some hints to improve my recipe. The cabbage wedges, you need to remove core and should be broken up into separate leaves. Then scatter them into baking dish. The rest of the assembly is correct. Hint regarding my crushed garlic: I keep it in a jar covered in a good olive oil in the frig. Also you NEED to stir it at least once after 15-20mins and adjust seasoning. I find that I have to add water. Oh, Its ok to use garlic power too. I hope these points improve your dish. Enjoy, Ricardo.
Really great recipe. I was looking for an alternative to coleslaw, and really wanted something warm for winter, this was very flavorful and I loved how simple it was to make. Definitely make sure to cut the core out as your chopping the cabbage. I minced the garlic and put it in between the cabbage leaves as best I could and added the optional 1/4 cup of water, it came out moist and garlic not burnt at all. Loved it.
Since I am really tryin to keep meat off the table this works out well for me. Pick a big head of cabbage and quarter it BUT dont core it, if you do it will not hold together. Also try adding a bit of sugar to the olive oil it will give it the WOW factor.
This was very good. Next time I would roast the cabbage without the garlic for the first 30 minutes, then add the garlic and finish roasting. My oven is not reliable so I would roast much longer next time too.
I love this, it has become one of my favorite foods. I wedge or slice the cabbage, stick the garlic between the leaves and on top and drizzle with a little olive oil and roast. The edges may brown a bit, but that’s the best part.
Well, my top layer of cabbage burned so I removed it before taking the picture. Burned as in charred. That might have been my fault though so I am giving this recipe 4 stars based off how the bottom layer turned out. LOVED it and it went great with my corned beef!
What a wonderful surprise this very simple recipe is! This will be a regular on our table from now on. Rather than try to evenly distribute the garlic cloves, my change was to sprinkle all the cabbage with garlic powder, drizzle with olive oil, then used a garlic/onion/black pepper/sea salt mix. This disappeared faster than the ribs we had with it! Thanks for the great recipe
This recipe intrigued me so much that I decided to forego the usual colcannon, instead making this and Champ as side dishes with slow-roasted corned beef. I followed the recipe exactly, layering the cabbage and garlic. It was delicious but, in spite of roasting an additional 20 minutes, never achieved that golden caramelization that other reviewers posted photos of. Still head and shoulders above the soggy slow cooker corned Beef and cabbage!
