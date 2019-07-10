Hummus IV

Rating: 4.15 stars
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

A straightforward hummus that may be augmented with roasted red peppers or olives. Serve with crackers, flat breads or on a pita with sprouts for a great light lunch.

By BEACHVOGEL

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place garbanzo beans in a food processor and blend into a spreadable paste. Mix in lemon juice, garlic, tahini and crushed red pepper. Blend until smooth, using more lemon juice if consistency is too thick.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
34 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 5.5g; fat 0.9g; sodium 67.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (43)

Most helpful positive review

Rebslo
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Very easy. I bit too much garlic for my taste. Perhaps 3 is enough. Also I used the liquid from the beans to smooth out the spread instead of more lemon juice. I also top with parsley and paprika. Read More
Helpful
(59)

Most helpful critical review

ALETA14
Rating: 1 stars
01/25/2004
Yeck- WAY too much garlic. Even the garlic-lovers wouldn't touch it. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Reviews:
Rebslo
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Very easy. I bit too much garlic for my taste. Perhaps 3 is enough. Also I used the liquid from the beans to smooth out the spread instead of more lemon juice. I also top with parsley and paprika. Read More
Helpful
(59)
skw9q7
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Very good! I am picky about my hummus and this is finally one I LOVE. I added a few dashes of hot sauce for kick and some reserved bean juice. But it was just adding to the perfection of the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(52)
Jillian
Rating: 4 stars
04/19/2012
OMG! Who would've thought a little can of garbanzo beans could transform into something so delicous! It doesn't get easier or much simpler than this! I cut the recipe in half and put everything into a mini food processor used a little sesame oil as I didn't have any tahini and just back just a bit on garlic. I also added in the reserved bean liquid as needed along with just a splash of lemon juice vs. the whole amount. I served it topped with a bit of paprika and surrounded by homemade pita chips - YUM! Read More
Helpful
(41)
KARENR4
Rating: 4 stars
03/23/2006
Very nice. As I didn't have tahini I sauted 2T sesame seeds along with the garlic in about 2T olive oil before adding. I doubled the crushed red pepper and threw in some roasted red peppers at the end which added a nice color. I will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Susan
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
mmm.. i love hummus! i added more lemon though for smoother consistency and because i like lemony hummus Read More
Helpful
(24)
ALETA14
Rating: 1 stars
01/25/2004
Yeck- WAY too much garlic. Even the garlic-lovers wouldn't touch it. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Rhianna
Rating: 2 stars
04/06/2009
As written deserves 1 star because have to add much more liquid - triple! I used 1 can & added 6 Tblsp. liquid! For 2 cans that's equivalent to 3/4 cup liquid - some of that should be water or it'll be VERY lemony. (I personally don't like using the liquid from canned beans bec. it's slimy.) Halving the quantity of garlic would probably suit most people; add full amount if you want it to be very garlicky. For adherence to traditionally authentic ingreds. this gets 4 stars. 2 is between 1 & 4 so 2 stars is what I rate it. (The red pepper flakes aren't traditional though are a nice change from mild paprika. If using garbanzos cooked from dry then adding some of that cooking water to achieve smooth puree is probably a good idea I think.) Read More
Helpful
(11)
Harmonica
Rating: 5 stars
02/17/2011
I just made this and it was very good! For those of you who don't have tahini I didn't have any so I left that out and it still tastes like hummus to me. Read More
Helpful
(10)
MikeofWyoming
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2010
Dang good and real easy. Read More
Helpful
(9)
