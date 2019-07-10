1 of 43

Rating: 4 stars Very easy. I bit too much garlic for my taste. Perhaps 3 is enough. Also I used the liquid from the beans to smooth out the spread instead of more lemon juice. I also top with parsley and paprika. Helpful (59)

Rating: 5 stars Very good! I am picky about my hummus and this is finally one I LOVE. I added a few dashes of hot sauce for kick and some reserved bean juice. But it was just adding to the perfection of the recipe! Helpful (52)

Rating: 4 stars OMG! Who would've thought a little can of garbanzo beans could transform into something so delicous! It doesn't get easier or much simpler than this! I cut the recipe in half and put everything into a mini food processor used a little sesame oil as I didn't have any tahini and just back just a bit on garlic. I also added in the reserved bean liquid as needed along with just a splash of lemon juice vs. the whole amount. I served it topped with a bit of paprika and surrounded by homemade pita chips - YUM! Helpful (41)

Rating: 4 stars Very nice. As I didn't have tahini I sauted 2T sesame seeds along with the garlic in about 2T olive oil before adding. I doubled the crushed red pepper and threw in some roasted red peppers at the end which added a nice color. I will definitely make this again. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars mmm.. i love hummus! i added more lemon though for smoother consistency and because i like lemony hummus Helpful (24)

Rating: 1 stars Yeck- WAY too much garlic. Even the garlic-lovers wouldn't touch it. Helpful (14)

Rating: 2 stars As written deserves 1 star because have to add much more liquid - triple! I used 1 can & added 6 Tblsp. liquid! For 2 cans that's equivalent to 3/4 cup liquid - some of that should be water or it'll be VERY lemony. (I personally don't like using the liquid from canned beans bec. it's slimy.) Halving the quantity of garlic would probably suit most people; add full amount if you want it to be very garlicky. For adherence to traditionally authentic ingreds. this gets 4 stars. 2 is between 1 & 4 so 2 stars is what I rate it. (The red pepper flakes aren't traditional though are a nice change from mild paprika. If using garbanzos cooked from dry then adding some of that cooking water to achieve smooth puree is probably a good idea I think.) Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I just made this and it was very good! For those of you who don't have tahini I didn't have any so I left that out and it still tastes like hummus to me. Helpful (10)