Spicy Melted Cheese Dip

Rating: 5 stars I fried the ground beef and sausage and then drained off the fat in a metal colander...a must. Then I mixed everything in a crockpot until the cheese melted. For the tomatoes I used a can of Mexican Rotel tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips this is a great party dip. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars I add 1 onion and 1 bell pepper to this recipe and it's almost a meal in itself. I put it on baked potatoes or serve it with chips. Makes a great side dish for whatever you want to put it on. Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars I tweeked it to our tastes. I used all ground beef and used 2 cans stewed tomatoes and 2 cans chopped chilies. I also put it in the crockpot. Now that I think about it I changed it quite a bit. But it is very very good especially with "Scoops". Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars This has always been a favorite of our family. The only change is adding a can of cream of celery soup this not only adds to the flavor but also makes more. Also you can add a few dashes of cayenne pepper to give it more kick! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I made this three time already (Thanksgiving Christmas party and again for my hubby). It was delicious and will be a main recipe in our household. I did use 1/2 ground beef and 1/2 Jimmy Dean Hearty Sausage Crumbles the first time (all sausage other times...prefer combo) and fried it up and combined everything in a crock pot lined with a slow cooker liner---it's a must!! No need to scrub the melted on cheese. Just throw away the bag. Delicious!! Helpful (18)

Rating: 4 stars This dip is always a hit at get togethers. I usually make it with ground beef only. Clean up is not fun because the cheese hardens onto everything but it's quick and easy to make! Sometimes I use Velveeta with diced chiles for some extra heat. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars THis recipe is great! I usually use rotel tomatoes and green chilis but I double it for some extra flavor! Also if I'm feelingin lazy I just skip frying the meat and throw in a can of hormel beanless chilie. It actually adds more flavor and the dip turns out just amazing it is always a huge hit. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars love love love this dip.....i use spicy sausage ground and mexican velveeta....i also add cream of mushroom soup......if you don't have diced tomatoes on hand salsa is a good substitute.....we keep ours in the crockpot on low and serve with tortilla chips and warmed soft flour tortilla yummy!!!!! Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is easy to make. I typically make this in the crockpot and add a little bit of milk (1 TBSP) to keep the cheese from hardening as fast. Helpful (11)