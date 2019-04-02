Spicy Melted Cheese Dip

Spicy and cheesy -- this dip will turn anyone's frown upside down! It's great for company and during the holidays. Serve with tortilla chips.

By Heather

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
6 cups
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ground beef and ground pork sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown.

  • In a medium saucepan over low heat, melt processed cheese food. Stir in diced tomatoes with green chile peppers while processed cheese food is melting.

  • Drain ground beef and ground sausage. Mix into the processed cheese food mixture. Transfer to a medium dish and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 19.3mg; sodium 240.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (43)

Most helpful positive review

Patricia
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I fried the ground beef and sausage and then drained off the fat in a metal colander...a must. Then I mixed everything in a crockpot until the cheese melted. For the tomatoes I used a can of Mexican Rotel tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips this is a great party dip. Read More
Helpful
(66)

chickananna

chickananna
Rating: 3 stars
02/07/2013
way too cheesy- added an onion and an extra can of rotelle tomatoes w/ green chilies will try with less processed cheese or maybe just cream cheese and chedder Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Stinkie
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2007
I add 1 onion and 1 bell pepper to this recipe and it's almost a meal in itself. I put it on baked potatoes or serve it with chips. Makes a great side dish for whatever you want to put it on. Read More
Helpful
(38)
jojo
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2006
I tweeked it to our tastes. I used all ground beef and used 2 cans stewed tomatoes and 2 cans chopped chilies. I also put it in the crockpot. Now that I think about it I changed it quite a bit. But it is very very good especially with "Scoops". Read More
Helpful
(34)
Nadine Hopper
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2009
This has always been a favorite of our family. The only change is adding a can of cream of celery soup this not only adds to the flavor but also makes more. Also you can add a few dashes of cayenne pepper to give it more kick! Read More
Helpful
(20)
LeahAnn
Rating: 5 stars
12/05/2011
I made this three time already (Thanksgiving Christmas party and again for my hubby). It was delicious and will be a main recipe in our household. I did use 1/2 ground beef and 1/2 Jimmy Dean Hearty Sausage Crumbles the first time (all sausage other times...prefer combo) and fried it up and combined everything in a crock pot lined with a slow cooker liner---it's a must!! No need to scrub the melted on cheese. Just throw away the bag. Delicious!! Read More
Helpful
(18)
MOLLE888
Rating: 4 stars
12/28/2008
This dip is always a hit at get togethers. I usually make it with ground beef only. Clean up is not fun because the cheese hardens onto everything but it's quick and easy to make! Sometimes I use Velveeta with diced chiles for some extra heat. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Hannah Culbertson
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2010
THis recipe is great! I usually use rotel tomatoes and green chilis but I double it for some extra flavor! Also if I'm feelingin lazy I just skip frying the meat and throw in a can of hormel beanless chilie. It actually adds more flavor and the dip turns out just amazing it is always a huge hit. Read More
Helpful
(14)
diva
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2010
love love love this dip.....i use spicy sausage ground and mexican velveeta....i also add cream of mushroom soup......if you don't have diced tomatoes on hand salsa is a good substitute.....we keep ours in the crockpot on low and serve with tortilla chips and warmed soft flour tortilla yummy!!!!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Kayla.Raylene
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2011
This recipe is easy to make. I typically make this in the crockpot and add a little bit of milk (1 TBSP) to keep the cheese from hardening as fast. Read More
Helpful
(11)
