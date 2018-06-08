White Chocolate Fondue
Rich creamy white chocolate fondue, made with real cream! Perfect for a special dessert, party, or a romantic night in. Assemble tasty things to dip like pretzel rods, brownies, marshmallows, and assorted fruits. Enjoy!
Very easy recipe! Made it for a teen's birthday party, along with a semi-sweet chocolate fondue. Used my Little Dippers CrockPot, stirring every 15 minutes for a little over an hour while I was doing party prep. Once the white chocolate was melted, I whisked everything together for a wonderfully creamy result. The crockpot kept the fondue at a perfect temperature for the party, so I just wound the cord up with a twist tie and put the crockpot right on the table to serve. Will be keeping this one!
I made this exactly as directed and it came out runny. It was a translucent yellowish colour, and so diluted by the corn syrup that I had to put another half bag of chocolate in. Next time I'll leave out the corn syrup completely.
Last minute I realized we didn't have any corn syrup. I left it out and it was still delicious.
