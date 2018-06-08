White Chocolate Fondue

6 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Rich creamy white chocolate fondue, made with real cream! Perfect for a special dessert, party, or a romantic night in. Assemble tasty things to dip like pretzel rods, brownies, marshmallows, and assorted fruits. Enjoy!

By RusticJoyfylFood

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt white chocolate chips, cream, corn syrup, butter, and salt together in the top of a double boiler over simmering water, stirring frequently, until smooth and glossy, about 5 to 10 minutes. Remove fondue from heat and stir in vanilla extract.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 23.4g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 150.1mg. Full Nutrition
