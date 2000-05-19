Roasted Tomato Salsa I

I've made this salsa a number of times, and adjusted it each time. I have add about 8-10 cloves of garlic to one batch; it was excellent. I also have swapped the jalapeno out and replaced it with habaneros and scotch bonnets, just to see how it tastes. If you like a bit more heat than what a jalapeno delivers, try the scotch bonnet variety instead (be sure to wash your hands well after handling and do NOT touch your eyes!). I also have used a small spanish onion or red onion, and like the results better than with a plain white onion. One very helpful thing I've done based on the advice of another reviewer: I halve and core the tomatoes *before* putting them in to roast and remove the skin from the garlic cloves as well. It makes it MUCH easier to handle after you take them out from under the broiler. Very good, adaptable recipe.