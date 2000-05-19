Roasted Tomato Salsa I

This chunky, smoky salsa tastes amazing with tortilla chips. Roasted tomatoes, garlic, onion and jalapeno are blended with cilantro and cumin to create one of the tastiest and easiest Mexican-inspired recipes you'll ever try.

Recipe by KATKRO

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the broiler.

  • In a medium baking dish, place roma (plum) tomatoes, garlic, onion and jalapeno chile pepper. Drizzle with olive oil.

  • Checking often, broil 5 to 10 minutes, or until outsides of vegetables are charred.

  • Remove vegetables from heat. Remove and discard tomato cores, jalapeno stem and garlic skins.

  • In a food processor, coarsely chop the charred vegetables. Transfer to a medium bowl and mix in cumin, salt, lime juice and cilantro.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
16 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 0.9g; sodium 26.4mg. Full Nutrition
