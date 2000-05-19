Roasted Tomato Salsa I
This chunky, smoky salsa tastes amazing with tortilla chips. Roasted tomatoes, garlic, onion and jalapeno are blended with cilantro and cumin to create one of the tastiest and easiest Mexican-inspired recipes you'll ever try.
Great salsa! The first time I made it, I thought that the charred skin was to be removed before blending. I tried it both ways and found the charred skin adds a lot of flavor. I core the tomatoes & jalapeno, cut them in two and place them skin side up before broiling; I found this faster and not as messy handling the hot foods. Great way to eat healthy tomatoes; I use this sauce as a side dish with chicken or beef too.Read More
Just so-so. If you want a fresh salsa with crisp veggies then this is not the recipe you should use. The result after charring the veggies, is more like salsa you buy in a jar or like cooked salsa. Even if that is what you want, there was just something about the result that was just 'average'. Won't be making this again.Read More
I've made this salsa a number of times, and adjusted it each time. I have add about 8-10 cloves of garlic to one batch; it was excellent. I also have swapped the jalapeno out and replaced it with habaneros and scotch bonnets, just to see how it tastes. If you like a bit more heat than what a jalapeno delivers, try the scotch bonnet variety instead (be sure to wash your hands well after handling and do NOT touch your eyes!). I also have used a small spanish onion or red onion, and like the results better than with a plain white onion. One very helpful thing I've done based on the advice of another reviewer: I halve and core the tomatoes *before* putting them in to roast and remove the skin from the garlic cloves as well. It makes it MUCH easier to handle after you take them out from under the broiler. Very good, adaptable recipe.
This recipe is very easy and flavorful. My favorite suggestion has been to add 2-3 tsp of Liquid Smoke. The Smoked Tomato Salsa has been very popular this summer. Thanks, Katherine!
We used tomatoes from our garden rather than Romas which tasted fine but was very liquidy after blackening. Wish I would have cored before broiling. We offset the sweet taste with more salt and added a chipotle chili (the canned kind in the adobo sauce). The result was outstanding. Will make this one everytime.
This was a really good recipe. Maybe I am not very proficient with a food processor but I found that hand-chopping all the ingredients (though more time consuming) pays off because it tasted much better, was less watery, and every thing was more evenly chopped.
We LOVE this stuff! I have to check the chip supply when I make this because once we start, we can't stop! I'm making a double batch today for the holiday weekend and visiting relatives. Two jalapenos is perfect for us, but they like their salsa super hot...so I'll double that amount for them!
This was my first salsa and was SO good. If you don't like it too hot you may want to omit some of the jalepeno seeds.
Thank you for this tasty & easy to make salsa. It was my first attempt at homemade salsa and it couldn't have been more rewarding. My husband raved and I was thrilled....
I've made this recipe a few times, and each time it tastes different...but good all the same. Getting the roasted skins off the vegetables is a bit time consuming, but overall, the time that goes into it is worth it. Tastes especially good mixed into ground beef for Mexican dishes
My family loves this salsa. We have made it three times since I downloaded the recipe one week ago. Another plus is this is very easy to make.
So good. Cut andSeed the tomatoes (don't core thm) before you roast them. Add a bell pepper, cored and halved and roast it too. Put them on a wire rack on top of a rimmed cookie sheet so the heat will surround the vegetables instead of allowing them to boil in their own juices (although I still add the juices back into the salsa before pureeing). Adding a teaspoon each of garlic powder and onion powder makes this dish transcendent.
This is the best salsa recipe out there. If you don't decide to use this recipe, at least ALWAYS, ALWAYS, ALWAYS CHAR BROIL YOUR VEGGIES!!! This makes the world of a difference. Soooooooo yummy! :) I food processed it, instead of blending it becuase I find when I blend it it is too watery. When broiling, peel the garlicand core the jalapeno first. Also, I broiled it a lot longer than 5 to 10 minutes, stirring about every 5 minutes. I stopped broiling until almost every veggie had a little black on it. If you do not have fresh romas, it tasted yummy with 28 oz. can of whole tomatoes, drained.
Time consuming, but the rich smoky flavor is worth the effort. Don't discard the charred skins! These are what give this salsa its distinctive flavor. I strongly recommend making this the day before -- it is good fresh, but even better after the flavors and spices have a chance to settle and mesh together. This is a very flexible salsa with lots of room for experimentation. Try adding extra garlic and extra jalapenos for a richer, spicier flavor. Today I made a batch, and realized at the end that I had no limes in the house, just a lemon -- the substitution worked beautifully and the lemon adds a brighter note. Yummy!
My first time making salsa, too. YUM! I omitted the jalapeno and added some crushed red pepper instead. I added a few drops of liquid smoke and used dehydrated chopped onions instead of fresh (due to my allergy to raw onions), and added 1/2 tsp. of sugar. I also like chunkier salsa so I chopped instead of using the blender. Gave half to friends, and between them and myself, it was all eaten before the end of the evening. That was last week. I made an un-roasted version last night and let it sit in the fridge so the flavors could blend...I just went and stirred it up, and I am seriously considering having chips and salsa for breakfast. I will never buy salsa at the store again. I made three times as much for half the price of one bottle of my favorite brand. And this recipe is way better. Thank you!
this is an excellent salsa and easy to prepare. I increased the lime juice and the salt for added flavor. Be sure to leave it overnight to allow the flavors to blend before you judge this one...
I am tring this recipe tomarrow but,have a similar raw recipe using cherry tomatoes.I you can resist using the cherries in everything else when they come in on your plant they make a great salsa.
Enjoyed this salsa, will make often.
In general, a very good salsa base!! I didn't bother removing cores from tomatos, and only de-stemmed my jalepenos. Because I don't like cilantro, I used Mexican oregano which gave a very unique flavor. I really charred the veggies (purposely!) which gave a really good smoky flavor. I also added some other peppers I had on hand (don't know what kind they were, sorry!) but it all came together very nicely. Just to let you know, if you've never made salsa before.... do NOT go by what it tastes like right after making it!! It will taste totally different in a day or two. I made mine two days prior to needing it, which allowed the full flavor of the ingredients to blend. I would suggest allowing at least 1 full day for flavors to blend before using! A great recipe to add other ingredients to suit your taste, or as-is!
This was a tasty salsa perfect for when vine-ripened tomatoes aren't in season. To make prep easier, I would advise steming and coring the jalapeno and tomatoes, respectively, before roasting. The roasting brings out the natural sugar in the tomatoes, making for a sweeter salsa. If you prefer your salsas less sweet, prepare the day before, refrigerate, and bring to room temperature before serving. A definite keeper!
Not a fan of the texture - sort of mushy.
This is a recipe with alot of flavor.
Made this as directed except did not find it necessary to use a food processor. It is important to chill this overnight for the flavors to marry. This is salsa for a crowd! We prefer uncooked tomato salsa, but it would take a lot longer to prepare this amount. Will make it again.
Simple and delicious. This is my very first attempt at salsa and it made me look like a pro. I read all of the comments about how difficult it was to stem, core, and peel the charred vegetables - I handled this by letting them cool before handling and processing. Someone suggested using parchment in the baking pan, and that was also very helpful. When I processed in the food processor, I only had to pulse it 3-4 times. Pulsing any more would have made the end product too soupy, as another reviewer discovered. Thanks for a simple and delicious way to use all of the tomatoes I have been given over the summer!
As recommended, I roasted all of the ingredients beforehand. I left everything else the same and it turned out absolutely wonderful! This was a great way to mix up your regular salsa routine!
Wow, this is a great salsa! I followed the advice of other reviewers and halved & cored the tomatoes before broiling (scooped out the insides with a spoon). I was afraid the food processor would make the soft vegetables too mushy so I just chopped them up in a bowl with my kitchen shears. Delicious!
Really good salsa recipe & not difficult to make. Have made it twice now. My family likes it spicy so I always add a couple more peppers.
Good flavor, but not good enough to justify the extra work over easier salsa recipes on this website such as "fresh salsa".
I added some roasted serrano peppers and a little bit of extra roasted garlic and it was fantastic! Try just roasting the veggies on your grill while you are doing meat for a bbq, then toss em in the blender and have fresh salsa to serve with your meal! Oooooh, bbqlala!
I've made this recipe two times in the past wk. I used six Roma & four medium vine-ripened tomatoes. Before I roasted under the broiler: I cored tomatoes & cut them in half; stemmed and two seeded serrano & one jalapeno peppers; skinned garlic. I didn't use cilantro. Delicious recipe! Thank you KATKRO for the inspiration!
I made this salsa for a barbecue; people loved it and wanted the recipe. I added two jalapenos to the mix--the added spiciness offsets the sweetness. I also left the cilantro out (someone was allergic), and the sauce was still delicious.
This salsa is great. I made a few changes based on our taste and what I can get at the fresh market where I live. We don't have Roma tomatoes here, so I used regular tomatoes and cut them in fourths and seeded them before roasting in the oven. Also, we love spicy, so I use two or three each of the hottest and second hottest peppers at the market. Also, I used half a head of garlic and added more cumin (not sure how much more since I didn't measure. I used less cilantro. I pureed everything in the blender except the onions, which I chopped and stirred in at the end. A versitle and delicious recipe!
I think the roasting ruined this potentially good salsa.
Maybe I didn't have good tomatoes, but this wasn't any good. We threw it out. I'll stick to my usual salsa recipe.
This was good but waaaaay not even close to spicy enough.
I did not think this recipe calls for enough tomatoes. I ended up adding a can of stewed tomatoes because it had such an onion/cilantro taste. After adding the extra tomatoes it tasted quite good. Second time I made it I used green onions and 2 large cans of stewed tomatoes, however I still roasted them in the oven. I also like more spicy salsa, so I do not take the seeds out of my peppers. Good base recipe, I just liked some personalization.
Thank you so much for posting this recipe. This was my first home made salsa and the roasted veggies added so much flavour to it! I have saved this recipe and it will definitely be a go to favourite for me! Loved it plain with the chips and on baked nachos! YUMMY!
This is good salsa, I had to bump up the spices a little bit though. Will make again and adjust the spices - or perhaps add another pepper.
WE LOVE THIS SALSA!! I have made it three times now, making double or triple batches and still cannot make enough. Roasting brings out all the wonderful flavors of the ingredients. My only suggestion is increase the peppers to at least 2 or 3 because roasting milds their flavor. Other than that won't dare change a thing!
I'm sorry to have to disagree and give such a low rating, but I really did not enjoy the flavor of this salsa at all. I had to do a lot of "doctoring" to get it to a point where it was palatable for us. The problem was the cooked taste of the tomatoes--like stewed tomatoes instead of a nice, fresh taste. Not sure if I did something wrong, but I won't be making this again.
I used cherry tomatoes and still turned out great ;)
Made this slightly different-used onion powder instead of onion (I forgot to roast them), ran everything in the food processor and it was awesome!!!
Mmmmm...I just finished making this salsa & it is delicious, I hope I have some left for my husband when he gets home ; ) I didn't have my veggies close enough to the broiler so it took a while longer to roast. Will make this again. Like most people I did tweak it a little. We have a smoker/griller and I am going to use it for my tomatoes next time to see how much more flavor this recipe will have. I baked cut up tortillas for chips...very good with this salsa. My first review on this site, thank you to all of you that put up your recipes I have used many of them.
Very Tasty Salsa, just added 2 more cloves of garlic and 1 more jalapeno...EXCELLENT
I'm sorry that i give such a low rating but i really didn't like it , maybe i did something wrong but it is a really simple recipe . Plus it had a video too . So i wouldn't try that one again .
Followed recipe exactly, excpt added maybe half a (canned) chipotle pepper in adobo to give it some heat (instead of the jalepeno). Super Yummy, similar to the salsa at Pappasito's mexican restaurant.
I roasted all ingredients, including unseeded, quartered tomatoes WITH a can of stewed tomatoes. Drained as much of the liquid as possible from the stewed tomatoes and reserved. The stewed tomatoes gave the salsa a more intense flavor. I didn't dump the entire thing in the food processor after broiling- I strained the watery liquid out first, then processed. Added the liquid from the can of stewed tomatoes since it had greater flavor, a little at a time. Added a little ketchup as someone suggested, which resulted in a vinegary sweetness. Adjusted with LOTS of lime juice. It was the best salsa I've made so far- really balanced yet intense! Thank you for the recipe!
VERY GOOD!! I've never made salsa before this and now i am going to all the time!
Loved it, very easy. I haved everything before broiling and and removed jalapeno seeds and tomato cores.
Sooo tasty! I did core the tomatoes and place them skin up before I broiled them. To add a little extra "smoke" flavor and spice, I added 2 chipotle pepppers in Adobo sauce. SOO yummy!!!
A very simple recipe but, since I'm from Texas, I'm used to very spicy or hotter. Next time I will add more jalapeños for more of a bite. I did add some hot sauce since the salsa was a bit bland along with some garlic powder. Now we're getting close!
I didn't have fresh roma tomatoes, but I did have some that were already skinned and frozen from this year's garden. I roasted the rest of the vegetables and just added the tomatoes to the blender and blended the salsa smooth. I also omitted the cilantro because I don't care for it. My friends and I loved it!
Made this for our Family's Cinco de Mayo celebration. It was a major hit. I up'd the salt to 1 tsp and added another chili pepper.
Delicious! Roasting the vegetables really added a special flavor to the salsa that I enjoyed. The roasting seems to smooth over the acidity of the tomatoes. I used this recipe for a party and it was very popular! My husband loved it - he's a big salsa guy and likes spicy foods, so I did not remove the jalapeno seeds. It was kicky!
Awesome salsa! I usually don't like homemade salsa, but this is really really good. Husband and friends love this. Put 2 jalapeno peppers in it instead of just one. Gave it more of a kick.
So good. Cored and seeded tomatoes, cut onion smaller, and cored and seeded peppers before roasting to cut down on roasting time. Left 1-2 skins on the tomatoes. Tastes like restaurant salsa!
Pretty tasty! Of course we like it hot, so I used 2 jalapeno peppers and removed some but not all of the seeds. I also used 6 large garden fresh tomatoes because that's what we've got. Left out the cilantro (hubby doesn't like it). Mine took longer to char, about 25 minutes. I think I had the oven rack too far from the broiler. I used a blender to combine everything...not big on chunky salsa. Thanks for this recipe.
This is pretty good. Easy to make. I think it could use a little more flavor though.
The best salsa recipe I've found!!!!!
This is fantastic! I changed the recipe a little by 2 jalapeno peppers, 2 chipotle peppers in adobe sauce, a yellow bell pepper, 6 garlic cloves, 1 tsp of honey and more salt. I also left out the cilantro because my husband doesn't like it. I love it and so does everyone who has tried it. Such a hit, I may never buy salsa again
This recipe is very tasty. I followed it for the "roast" factor. I used 4 large garden tomatoes and two jalepenos. I broiled them in the oven, coring the tomatoes first and seeding the jalepenos and cutting them in half. Instead of using the spices, I added two teaspoons knorr chix boullion and it gave it a nice flavor.
Superb! This salsa is wonderful. I love the fresh flavor of the cilantro. Then ONLY thing I changed was; I used the zest of the lime to make it extra fresh...it gave the salsa alot depth.
Very good salsa. I didn't have everything to roast (I have jarred minced garlic and jarred sliced jalapeno) so I just roasted the tomatoes, but it makes for a very flavorful salsa anyway. I wanted a chunkier salsa so I nixed the food processor altogether and just roughly chopped. Very nice, thanks for the recipe!
Wow, what a great salsa! My guests all raved about the "better than restaurant" style salsa. The only change I made was to add a few tablespoons of chopped chipolte chilis in adobo sauce but that's just my preference. Thanks for the recipe!
Great recipe. I am used to making the fresh salsa, so this was a great change of pace. I roasted everything on the grill and included a poblano pepper to the mix. I omitted the olive oil and added more lime juice. I removed most of the charred skin, but will try it next time with the skin on. Great recipe. Thanks.
I didn't review it yet because I just got done preparing it. I don't know if I did it right though, because it looks nothing like the picture. It is very watery, and I blended everything in the mixer except for the tomatoes. I chopped the tomatoes by hand thinking that would make it chunkier, but it didn't. Did I do something wrong?
I loved this salsa, and I am not a huge salsa fan. When I make it again, I will add a small chipotle pepper in adobo sauce. Then we'll really be rocking!!
A great starting place - the time for broiling was quite a bit off for me, but not a big deal, I just made sure each veg was nicely charred before taking them out. A quick churn in the food processor made quick, easy work vs. all the chopping required with fresh salsa! I threw in a chipotle in adobo for some heat and extra smokey flavor. Use your judgement on the salt, pepper, cumin, and lime juice... yours may need more or less than the recipe calls for.
It's a pretty good salsa, and the roasting is a nice touch. Mine came out very wet and soupy, though, so I had to drain-off a good bit of liquid before it was able to actually stay on a chip.
Made this one last night. Only thing I did different was double the garlic and jalepeno peper...It was delicous...no leftovers! Awesome recipe!
added a little sugar and it needs a little more heat. Will add another jalapeno next time
Not my kind of salsa...it has a very smokey flavor that I didn't care for. On the other hand, the rest of my office seemed to like it. Worth a try, it's inexpensive to make.
This is a great Salsa recipe. Roasting or grilling the veges is key to this recipe. I used a serano pepper because its what I had on hand. Next time I'll cut the cumin down a little and add another pepper to kick up the heat a bit.
Love this way of making salsa... It's definitely more work since you have to roast the veggies but it's worth it!
I discovered that I do not like cilantro. Otherwise this recipe was very good, and I will make it again, omitting the cilantro, and possibly adding more garlic, as we are huge garlic fans in this home.
I love roasted vegetables, and this was perfect! We added some corn to it after it was all chopped and sitting on the stove for a few minutes. I ended up making about 8 jars and we only have 2 left!
great recipe. I chopped the vegetables by hand instead of using the food processor, giving the salsa a chunkier texture. I also added in 1 tsp of tomato ketchup and a bunch of fresh mint leaves....heavenly!!!
This was so easy and is so good! I broiled just tomatoes and onion and then added pre-diced garlic from a jar and jalapeno nacho rings (for a milder salsa) into the food processor while blending with the cilantro, lime, etc. I also added about a tsp. of sugar and it turned out really good!
This is delicious! It took a little longer than 10 minutes in my sketchy old oven, but it was wonderful served up with rice and beans on a summer night.
winner!! 1st time to ever make salsa love it!
Delicious!!! Roasting the ingredients brings out all the flavor in the tomatoes. I will definitely make this over and over again.
This is exactly the taste I was hoping for. Next time I will add more jalapenos but it is an excellent, fresh tasting salsa. Thanks, Katherine!
I only had 5 roma tomatoes on hand and I was looking for a salsa recipe so they wouldn't go bad. I added another jalapeno, one tsp of cyanne (sp?), and the salsa was wonderful. My 20 year old said it was the best salsa he has ever had. I kept all the other ingredients the same.
Excellent! Don't forget the cilantro (maybe even a little more)!
I love the smokey flavor that comes from cooking the tomatoes. I actually used a deep skillet on the stovetop and got great results without heating up the house with the broiler. My tomatoes were vine ripe from the backyard garden as were the jalapenos. I used a sweet onion instead, cleaned out the fridge, and it worked nicely. I could use a little more heat, but overall a great salsa.
This was super messy. But really tasty.
This is delicious. I found that after grillig the tomatoes until charred, when it came to processing, the tomatoes mushed, rather than chopped. So it is not a chunky salsa. The flavour is incredible. I did not use jalepeno pepper, but our home grown hot peppers. My daughter said she finally tasted a salsa she likes.
Just made a batch of this for The Super Bowl (GO SAINTS!!!)! I've been making fresh salsa for years, but came across this recipe, & thought I'd give it a go! It turned out fantastic! I added a couple of chopped chipotles, & a tablespoon of the adobo sauce (I like it hot), & gave it a shot of siracha! I also took the advice of a reviewer & added two tablespoons of liquid smoke! Thanks for the recipe, I'll definitely be making this again! Cheers! \ m /
Very very TASTY!!! Next time i will bake my veggies longer and add more jalapeno. Over all though it was wonderful! A big hit with the family!
This is a great recipe to use tomatoes from the garden. Make the recipe as directed or omit the cilantro and add Italian herbs for a great pasta sauce. This sauce freezes well too.
This is the only way I will make salsa now- make sure to leave the charred pieces on, there is a lot of flavor there that you don't want to miss.
Awesome! And it's super-awesome the next day. ;) This is my go-to salsa recipe from now on. I followed it exactly, except I didn't measure the lime juice - just used what I could squeeze out of 1 lime.
This salsa was ok. I will try it again and use half fresh tomatoes and half canned. The fresh ones just didn't have enough flavor. I will also add more jalapeno and less onion.
Very good. I really like this flavor. The thing is to put enough jalapenos, that will spice it up and the salsa won't be too sweet.
Pretty good but I guess I just had too high expectations. This was good , I just had to increase salt and lime juice a little according to my taste.
This was so easy and yummy too! I don't even like salsa, but I can't quit eating it.
I would agree with another member and say that this recipe has way too much cilantro, won't be trying this one again.
Very good, easy and will make again!
Really good!
