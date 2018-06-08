Creamy Horseradish Sauce

16 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a delicious, simple, fast sauce. Best for beef roasts. Fabulous on tenderloin roast!

By Jandeebee

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk sour cream, prepared horseradish, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Refrigerate until chilled, about 15 minutes.n

Cook's Note:

Light or fat-free sour cream can be used in this recipe, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
41 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 7.9mg; sodium 170.5mg. Full Nutrition
