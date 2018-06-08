Creamy Horseradish Sauce

Love the flavor & the heat. Do not reduce the salt, it actually needs it. I always use fresh cracked pepper and gound salt. Just the way I do things. Next time I may add a little mayo just to see what that does. It makes PLENTY!! We used it for a prime rib roast and had plenty for future sandwiches. I will not buy the creamy horseradish store bought stuff again now that I made this!!!
This is simple & quick to make......and delicious. We love things with a kick, so I doubled the horseradish. Absolutely yummy. I served with sliced brisket and for lunch the next day, put dollops on some black bean/quinoa veggie burgers. Fabulous!
I made this for the first time last night and it was excellent. We made it to go with a boneless rib roast, but ended up slathering on everything -- bread, veggie sides, you name it. A couple alterations I made based on other recipes I was seeing: Added about 1 tbsp of stoneground mustard Subbed a little of the sour cream for mayonnaise, plus a few drops of stevia extract for a little more sweetness
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.