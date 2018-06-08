Easy Spinach Soup

This recipe is for a yummy spinach soup with scallions and carrots in chicken broth. Top with Parmesan cheese, if desired.

Recipe by JULBREN1020

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
18 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 cups
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a stockpot over medium heat. Add carrots, scallion, and garlic; cook and stir until scallion is soft, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour in chicken broth; bring to a boil. Add pasta and cook, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in spinach; cook until tender, 2 to 3 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook's Notes:

Use margarine in place of butter, if desired.

Use any small pasta shape or rice instead of orzo, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 17.7mg; sodium 1067mg. Full Nutrition
