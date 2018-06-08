Easy Spinach Soup

The flavor is great! The method however needs some tweaking. Carrots take much longer to soften than a couple of mins. I suggest sauteing them on med-low heat for at least 6-8 mins on their own before adding the scallions and garlic. Then add the broth and simmer for 5-6 mins before adding the orzo, and continue simmering til orzo is done. Finally, add the spinach and stir til softened. Tip: if you are making the soup ahead of time, undercook the orzo slightly. Makes a nice, healthy lunch! So yummy! I'm definitely making this again!
The flavor is great! The method however needs some tweaking. Carrots take much longer to soften than a couple of mins. I suggest sauteing them on med-low heat for at least 6-8 mins on their own before adding the scallions and garlic. Then add the broth and simmer for 5-6 mins before adding the orzo, and continue simmering til orzo is done. Finally, add the spinach and stir til softened. Tip: if you are making the soup ahead of time, undercook the orzo slightly. Makes a nice, healthy lunch! So yummy! I'm definitely making this again!
This is a great tasting soup! I kept to the recipe except I cooked some whole-wheat elbow macaroni seperately, and added it in at the end. And I sprinked some crushed red pepper on it. Easy to cook, nutricious, and delicious!
I cannot thank the creator of this soup enough. It is my great find of this summer. I did make some changes, but I am addicted to this healthy, tasty soup. I double the onions, carrots and add some celery. I use two big garlic cloves. Since I have a lot of fresh spinach in my garden, I double that or add even more. Next year, I will plant three times the spinach, because I am confident it will freeze well. So simple and healthy and tasty. I am so grateful to have found this soup.
This amazingly easy soup can be made even easier when using mostly all frozen ingredients. I was skeptical that it would have any flavor because the only spices listed are salt and pepper but the flavor is perfect—it must be the combination of onions and chicken broth. I make my own veggie broth and used that, adding chicken bouillon instead of salt. I've made this soup twice this week, the first time I subbed onion powder for scallions because I didn't have any. Overall, a great tasting soup that is easy, quick, and filling.
This is a delicious and deceptively light soup that is filling and satisfying. A baguette on the side with butter (and a little Camembert) make a delightful lunch or late night dinner that's easy on the digestion of fussy tummies. Always nice to find a soup recipe that skips the tomato base. Even nicer to find a soup that accommodates additional vegetables, like a celery stick or two, or some chopped summer squash (yellow or green). I brighten all soups with a t. of fresh lemon juice, and I did this one. Some might like to "dress up" the presentation with a topping of chopped chives, or finely chopped, or scallion (green onion), even shavings of Parm or Romano cheese.
Tasty and quick soup. It was a fresh and healthy meal, especially after days of rich holiday foods. I adjusted the recipe to serve 4, but made no other changes. As the main course, we ate most of it along with water crackers and olive bruschetta as our side. It was delicious.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.