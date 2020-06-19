Best Ever Caramel Rolls

These are fabulous caramels rolls sure to please! I am asked for the recipe as often as I serve them. Superb company recipe as can be prepared the night before and the aroma in the morning will have everyone's mouths watering! You can serve them in the pan or flip over on a tray to show off the caramel topping!

Recipe by JONSGIRL1

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
33 mins
additional:
8 hrs 10 mins
total:
9 hrs 8 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 caramel rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Caramel Sauce:

Directions

  • Mix white sugar and cinnamon together in a small bowl.

  • Roll out 1 thawed loaf into a large rectangle. Brush half of the melted butter evenly over dough. Sprinkle half of the cinnamon sugar mixture over butter. Roll up dough into a log starting with the long edge closest to you. Cut log into 1-inch slices with a sharp serrated knife. Arrange slices cut-side up in an ungreased 9x13-inch baking pan.

  • Repeat step 2 with second thawed loaf.

  • Combine brown sugar, vanilla ice cream, and 1/2 cup butter in a small saucepan over medium heat; stir until melted and well-blended, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour caramel mixture over rolls in the baking pan. Cover with aluminum foil and refrigerate until rolls double, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 30 minutes. Allow to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before serving.

Cook's Note:

You can also use a long strand of thread to cut the logs into slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 36.9g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 258.7mg. Full Nutrition
