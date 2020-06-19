Best Ever Caramel Rolls

These are fabulous caramels rolls sure to please! I am asked for the recipe as often as I serve them. Superb company recipe as can be prepared the night before and the aroma in the morning will have everyone's mouths watering! You can serve them in the pan or flip over on a tray to show off the caramel topping!
These caramel rolls are the best I've ever had. I've probably made them 5 times in the past 2 months. They taste so delicious and are very easy to make. I've always preferred caramel rolls as opposed to cinnamon rolls, and this recipe really is the best I've found!!
These were ok, guess I am more of an icing fan than caramel on rolls. I do love caramel but they didn't ring my bell. Maybe it was the frozen bread thing, there is a big difference. Thanks for the recipe.
These caramel rolls are the best I've ever had. I've probably made them 5 times in the past 2 months. They taste so delicious and are very easy to make. I've always preferred caramel rolls as opposed to cinnamon rolls, and this recipe really is the best I've found!!
These were ok, guess I am more of an icing fan than caramel on rolls. I do love caramel but they didn't ring my bell. Maybe it was the frozen bread thing, there is a big difference. Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe was really good and easy to make. The rolls were moist and full of flavor. The change I made was not to add all the caramel mixture at once, I saved half of it and spread it on top of the rolls just after I baked them, the result was a fantastic glazing. I left the rolls in the fridge for a day and a half. We really enjoyed having them with a nice cappuccino.
Mine just came out of the oven and they're nothing like the picture. For one thing, the recipe calls for a 9X13 inch pan, while the picture shows what looks like a round cake pan. The recipe says to roll the bread dough into a large rectangle, which I found difficult - the dough kept springing back. And what is "large"? Also it seems to me that two loaves of bread dough make many more than 24 rolls. I refrigerated the dough overnight, but it didn't really double. And the caramel topping all but disappeared. They taste okay, but I think the recipe needs to be more specific. Maybe I was expecting something different. I'd be interested if anyone else had the same experience.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.