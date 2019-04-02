Light and Baked Mozzarella Sticks
This is a light version on a classic appetizer. Serve with marinara sauce.
This is a light version on a classic appetizer. Serve with marinara sauce.
Used Italian seasoned Panko crumbs. Followed recipe exactly. Family scarfed them up! This recipe is super easy and fast! Thank you sharing!Read More
Turned out horribly and I put them in for 4 minutes but they burnt at 2 1/2 but it’s all I had to eat for lunch so I ate themRead More
Used Italian seasoned Panko crumbs. Followed recipe exactly. Family scarfed them up! This recipe is super easy and fast! Thank you sharing!
Seriously, I loved this. For a recipe that doesn’t involve using tons of oil to fry in, or wraps like egg roll wraps.... these turned out really good. One change I made was freezing mine for about 15 minutes before broiling. I think chilling mozzarella sticks keeps them together better. I broiled them just until a few started to ooze a little, about 4 1/2 minutes. I really enjoyed them and would definitely make them again.
Turned out horribly and I put them in for 4 minutes but they burnt at 2 1/2 but it’s all I had to eat for lunch so I ate them
Delicious! I used seasoned whole wheat breadcrumbs, but that was my only change. I definitely recommend using the toothpicks as it made it so easy to coat the mozzarella sticks without making a big mess. I should've took them out a minute sooner, but I got distracted (shocking, I know, lol), so that's why they oozed a little, but they were still awesome! I will def be making these again and again, as they make a great healthier snack or side~YUM, YUM, YUM!!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
I used Panko crumbs also. To prevent cheese from oozing try freezing sticks after breading for an hour or two
Definitely tasty, but the mozzarella oozed out of the breading, so it was one big mess. I tossed the whole mess into the marinara sauce and ate it with a fork. Yum, but not finger food.
I basically just made a pan of cheese with some bread crumbs scattered throughout.
Made these in a conventional oven with the broiler set to low. The breadcrumbs burned almost immediately - they definitely need to be farther than 6" from the broiler.
I used Panko crumbs also. To prevent cheese from oozing try freezing sticks after breading for an hour or two
Disaster...oozing everywhere, bread crumbs in a clump. Will def never make this again...
My boys loved these. Will definitely make them again.,
https://www.domesticgourmet.com/how-to-make-mozzarella/
Came out great! A quick and easy snack. Thanks for sharing this.
I will not make again. Definitely needed to freeze them before attempting to bake.
My whole family enjoyed this recipe and it was super easy, thank you!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections