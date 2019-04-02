Light and Baked Mozzarella Sticks

This is a light version on a classic appetizer. Serve with marinara sauce.

Recipe by katiegrace1027

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
4 mins
additional:
1 min
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 cheese sticks
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a toaster oven on broil setting, or set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Spray a small baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Insert toothpick vertically into each cheese stick half to mid-way point. Beat egg in a small bowl. Place bread crumbs in a separate small bowl.

  • Dip each cheese stick into egg, then press into bread crumbs. Repeat dipping in egg and breadcrumbs for a double-thick coating. Place cheese sticks on prepared baking sheet and spray with additional cooking spray for uniform browning.

  • Broil in preheated oven until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Allow cheese sticks to set before serving, about 1 minute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 15.6g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 66.5mg; sodium 580mg. Full Nutrition
