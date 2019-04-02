Easy French Toast Waffles

4.7
95 Ratings
  • 5 76
  • 4 14
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Making French toast in your waffle iron combines the best of both worlds. You get all the custardy richness of French toast plus waffle's signature crispy ridges. All the better to hold more maple syrup.

Recipe by foodelicious

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
24 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
4 slices
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat a waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions and spray with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk milk, eggs, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and salt together in a wide bowl until thoroughly combined. Dip bread slices 1 at a time in the egg mixture, coating both sides completely. Lift bread with a slotted spatula to allow excess egg mixture to drain back into the bowl. Place dipped bread slices on a rimmed baking sheet and let rest until mixture soaks in, about 2 minutes.

  • Place dipped bread in the preheated waffle iron. Gently close the lid without forcing it down. Cook according to manufacturer's instructions until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Repeat with remaining slices.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute heavy whipping cream or half-and-half for the whole milk, if desired. Substitute cinnamon-swirl bread, French bread, or Hawaiian sweet bread for the brioche, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
671 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 81.3g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 335.3mg; sodium 799.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/12/2022