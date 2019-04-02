Easy French Toast Waffles

Awesome!! Update 03/02/16. I have made this many different ways and just thought I'd let you know. This has become a staple food item in my house. I've tried half 'n half, heavy cream, and whole milk. Full heavy cream and half 'n half win for texture and creamy taste. Milk got a bit more soggy quickly but still delicious. I tried using honey instead of maple syrup and almost cried. It's just not the same without the maple. I've used regular sandwich bread and brioche bread (always gluten free, even for non-celieac family memebers) and brioche wins for taste. Adding a touch of cinnamon won't get you arrested and might even get you an extra kiss in the morning (not guaranteed). These freeze well, making your children super happy at midnight after cram sessions before exams and helping out on those mornings when you may have hit the snooze button one too many times. Thanks for the recipe!

