Bolo de Leite Condensado (Brazilian Condensed Milk Cake)

Easy Brazilian cake prepared in a blender. Lovely, slightly richer and creamier version of a light sponge, perfect for enjoying for a snack or afternoon tea! The can of sweetened condensed milk can be used to measure the regular milk as well.

Recipe by Gi_BR

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9-inch tube cake pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9-inch tube cake pan.

  • Please condensed milk, milk, eggs, and butter in a blender; blend until well-combined. Add flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt; blend until cake batter is smooth. Pour into prepared cake pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, about 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 62.7g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 60.1mg; sodium 198.3mg. Full Nutrition
