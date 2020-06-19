Bolo de Leite Condensado (Brazilian Condensed Milk Cake)

Easy Brazilian cake prepared in a blender. Lovely, slightly richer and creamier version of a light sponge, perfect for enjoying for a snack or afternoon tea! The can of sweetened condensed milk can be used to measure the regular milk as well.
I made this last week for my Sunday School class. My husband had me save a few pieces for us. It is now a new family favorite! it goes well with coffee in the AM or red wine in the PM. It is delicious and very easy to make. reminds me a little of pound cake but without the calories
I bake quite a bit, and like the reviewer Chris, we also threw ours away. We followed the recipe exactly, very simple to do, it had to bake longer than was stated, and it just didn't work for us. No one liked the taste or the texture. The garbage disposal happily gobbled up this one. Bummer!
This is pretty good and the perfect rating for me would be 4.5 stars. Like the previous reviewer said, it is sort of like a pound cake. It is light and fluffy not dense like your typical pound cake but the flavors are similar. Very quick and easy to prepare.
I do not give 5 stars very often but I think this deserves it was I like a dense cake. There are so many different versions I have made. My fav is: swap milk with eggnog, as a tsp of vanilla, depending on the occasion a pinch or two of pumpkin pie spice. I wonder about adding instant espresso.
It had a dense crumb and was surprisingly just sweet enough. It was more of a snacking cake and was great with a cup of coffee. I sprinkled powdered sugar over the finished cake and then over each wedge. I also added 1 t. of cinnamon and 1/2 t. nutmeg to the dry ingredients and 1/2 t. vanilla extract to the liquid ones. I increased the salt to a very healthy pinch; I estimate I put in at least 1/4 t. Oh, and I did not make this cake three times as the "I made it !" feature says. Every click on this feature counts as a time you cooked it; I have only made this cake once! Please check out my food blog at http://www.what-marsha-eats.tumblr.com
I don't know what happened , but this cake did not come out the way it was supposed to. The texture was heavy in the middle, and I had to cook it a good 10 minutes longer than stated time. I have baked hundreds of cakes, and I never made one that I had to throw out until I baked this cake. Very disappointed in the result of this recipe.
I was surprised I really liked this cake. We tried it plain and it was tasty, but I could see having it with fruit and whipped cream or with icing. Would make again. I have a pan that makes 6 mini 3.5" tube cakes, and they over flowed although they were only filled halfway so would definitely use a bundt pan next time.
It was easy to whip up, but after 40 minutes half was still uncooked. Unfortunately, I couldn't tell this with a tester and only found out after I turned the cake out and it collapsed. I managed to put it back into the tube pan and after ANOTHER 20 minutes, it was cooked. My next disappointment was that no one wanted to eat the cake! It doesn't look very appetizing, and it's not very sweet despite the sugar and condensed milk.
Had a craving for cake and thought I’d try this. Not disappointed! So delicious and light! Easy to make as well . Just added a teaspoon of vanilla essence. Being a coconut lover I might add some coconut next time. But as per the recipe it’s a winner for me! Only giving 4 stars because I think my coconut version will be even better!
Bolo de Leite Condensado (Brazilian Condensed Milk Cake)
Servings Per Recipe: 10 Calories: 350.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.4g 17 %
carbohydrates: 62.7g 20 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 43.5g
fat: 7.8g 12 %
saturated fat: 4.5g 23 %
cholesterol: 60.1mg 20 %
vitamin a iu: 305IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 3.4mg 26 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 1.1mg 2 %
folate: 57mcg 14 %
calcium: 227.1mg 23 %
iron: 1.5mg 9 %
magnesium: 21.9mg 8 %
potassium: 250.9mg 7 %
sodium: 198.3mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 26 %
calories from fat: 70.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.