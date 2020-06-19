Sichuan Pork Stir-Fry

This is a deliciously spiced pork dish. Tender pork is stir-fried with stem lettuce in a fiery chile sauce. Enjoy with freshly cooked white rice.

Recipe by Jin

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
  • Combine stem lettuce and pinch of salt in another bowl.

  • Combine water and cornstarch in a small bowl; stir into a smooth paste.

  • Transfer half of the cornstarch paste into a larger bowl. Add pork, rice wine, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Mix well and let marinate, about 5 minutes.

  • Whisk remaining cornstarch paste, chicken stock, soy sauce, black vinegar, and sugar in another bowl to make sauce.

  • Heat oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat. Add pork with marinade; cook and stir until browned, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in pickled chile peppers and chili bean sauce; cook until oil turns red, about 1 minute. Add spring onions, garlic, and ginger; cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in lettuce; saute until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour in sauce and toss until thickened, about 3 minutes.

Substitute cucumbers for the stem lettuce (celtuce) if desired.

Substitute water for the chicken stock if desired.

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 8.3g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 49mg; sodium 1094.6mg. Full Nutrition
