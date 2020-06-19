Sichuan Pork Stir-Fry

This turned out pretty good. The recipe submitter mentioned that cucumbers could be substituted for the lettuce and that is what I did. I'm not sure they really added any flavor but they did add color and texture which is always nice. The one change I recommend is in the sauce. It needs tripled if you want "sauce". I originally made as written and could tell it wasn't going to be enough so I doubled it. I maybe could have stopped there but decided to triple it and I'm glad I did. It was just enough to soak into the rice.
