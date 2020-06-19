Chicken in Garlic and Black Bean Sauce

This recipe tastes just like what I order from the Chinese restaurant. I did use less chicken and added more veggies (carrots, broccoli, water chestnuts.) You can do whatever you want with that, but the sauce is great. I do like things spicy, so next time I will add some crushed red pepper. (I order the same thing made spicy at the restaurant.)
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.