Easy Bulgogi (Korean BBQ Beef)

Bulgogi, or Korean barbecued beef, is made with marinated sliced beef. Most recipes call for crushed pear to tenderize the meat. My boyfriend's Korean mother says Coca-Cola can also be used for the same purpose. This recipe uses very thinly-sliced sirloin steak so tenderization isn't necessary. It's delicious served with rice, lettuce leaves, and chile paste or kimchi.
I haven't been this excited about a recipe in a long time . . . we LOVED this! I used a flank steak that I had in the freezer - and sliced it across the grain while it was still slightly frozen to get really thin strips of beef. The only other change I made was using regular crushed red pepper, and increased it to 1/2 tsp (as I figured the Korean stuff was probably spicier than regular). It turned out to die for! My kids didn't complain (which meant that they liked it . . . heaven forbid I'd get a compliment), and they even went for seconds. I served this with Jasmine rice and an orange salad for dessert. Seriously, delicious!
Sorry to be the lowest-rated review thus far, but I just didn't love it as I'd expected to. Perhaps it was the beef sirloin I used, even after slicing paper-thin and marinating for a full 24 hours -- it just didn't have the flavor profile I was expecting. I'd use flank steak next time and grill it versus the stovetop method and would also marinate for less time. I had to make more marinade after the 24 hours because the steak had soaked it up (I wanted more for the jasmine rice and steamed broccoli I was serving). I may decide to leave this dish up to the Korean restaurants going forward, but I appreciate trying something I'd never had before!
I followed the recipe exactly and let this marinate about 20 hours. It has such a rich, almost buttery depth to it. I used flank steak that was slightly frozen and was able to get thin slices. It has a subtle heat to it which is tempered by a slight sweetness. I absolutely recommend preparing this the day before. Delicious!
Finally, A truly old school recipe like my mom made it (even the honey!!!) and finally a recipe w/o the pear or coca cola!!! My mom never used the pear or fruit cuz as you stated beef sliced thinly! I"ve taste bulgogi where the meat was like powdery texture because it sat in the marinade with the pear for so long!
Delicious! So easy and tender. I followed the recipe but added a sliced jalapeno to the marinade and cooked it with the beef. Yum. I marinated it most of the day, about 9 hours and it was very tender and flavorful. Winner dinner. I will make this one again for sure.
2t sugar was more than enough and skipped the honey at the end. Did make the effort to buy Korean pepper flakes which were a nice touch. We like spicy food and will go heavier on the pepper flakes next time.
Great recipe! This took no time to prepare, and marinated overnight, so very quick to table for dinner. The rice took longer to cook than the beef! The only changes I made were to use regular red pepper flakes (1/2 tsp) and brown sugar instead of white as recommended in other reviews. I enhanced it with red bell pepper slices. I would add more the next time and perhaps shards of carrot. This recipe had just the right amount of heat, and truly reminded me of bulgogi I've had a Korean restaurants. Well done!
We really liked this one! The beef was partially frozen, so I was able to cut super thin strips with a knife and didn't need kitchen shears. I used sirloin steak, as called for in the recipe, but think that since the meat is cut so thin, a cheaper cut would probably work as well. Just for our personal taste, I will reduce/replace some of the sesame oil.
I found thinly sliced meat at the store one morning, so bought it after hearing all the amazing reviews about this recipe. I marinated just until lunchtime and it was still very very flavorful! I had a friend over for lunch whose husband lived in Korea for awhile and who was proficient in making Bulgogi himself, so I was worried about how the recipe compared. I shouldn't have worried - she loved it SO much, she headed to the store to pick up meat and made it that night for dinner for her own family! Easy, easy, easy. Especially for a substantial weeknight meal.
This is the first time I have ever made Bulgogi and it was wonderful! It hwas sweet, salty, & spicy and the flavors melded together perfectly. I froze the steak for about 20 minutes before slicing to make it easier to slice thinly. I also marinated the beef for about 20 hours stirring several times during the day. I served with steamed Asian vegetables and Jasmine rice. Very flavorful!
I used beef sirloin tip steaks, they were easy to cut up and were very tender after cooked. This dish is Delicious, we has it over rice, and I look forward to making it again and inviting friends over.
Wow! Amazing! The new family favorite. I've made it 4 times in 3 weeks. The house smells wonderful before you even cook it, the marinade smells incredible. I love to serve it over Jasmine Rice and steamed broccoli on the side. I also like to freeze the steak for an hour so it is easier to slice thin.
I thought the recipe looked too sweet so I reduced the sugar a little and added some lemon juice. Also I didn’t finish it with honey as the recipe suggested. I did add a dab of hot spicy sauce and some ground cayenne, but next time I'll use something like Korean red pepper flakes as in the recipe, because the visual appeal of those little red flecks in the sauce is important to stimulate the appetite. The meat was a little tough, so next time I'll either tenderize the meat with a mallet or use a more tender cut. In spite of the problems, which were my doing, it was delicious, so I give it 5 stars.
I thought this was great. I made it with Elk Sirloin and only marinated for an hour. I served it with brown Jasmine rice, thinly sliced carrots, lettuce, and some soybean sauce for wraps. It was great. The kids even ate it.
This is an excellent recipe. I made it exactly as posted and served it to my daughter's family which includes two VERY finicky young eaters. Everyone gave it a thumbs-up which is great because it's so hard to find something all five of them will eat. I cook for them twice a week and am adding it to my rotation. This recipe has become my favorite beef stir-fry. It's because the marinade gives the beef a WONDERFUL flavor. I love it!
An excellent recipe! Made exactly as presented in this recipe and taste was outstanding. I will follow the advice of others here for next time and freeze steak for a short while prior to cutting. I did cut a little thick. I'm sure if cut thinner, it will be outstanding. Family loved it!
I'd make it again. I didn't make any changes, and marinated it for 6 hours. I did use a cheap cut of beef, instead of sirloin, as I thought he marinade would over power the beef anyway. i will try it with sirloin next time.
I did make a couple of substitutions but I don't think they drastically changed the taste of this dish. I substituted Stevia for the sugar and Bragg's Liquid Aminos for soy sauce to improve the health of this dish. I also substituted crushed red pepper for the Korean pepper flakes because I didn't have those on hand. Super easy recipe and turns out amazing. Make sure to use fresh ginger and garlic. Using fresh is always way better than using powdered. My husband loved this dish and even my picky teen son gobbled it up.
Don't dump in the peppercorn flakes like I did. Too hot for end of Summer consumption, unless your sinuses are clogged. Otherwise, this is an excellent quick meal addition with just some additional vegetables like carrots, the rest of the onion, and quinoa.
I love this recipe! Have made it a couple times, using flank steak cut thinly, and I marinate it for a few hours. The first time I did it, I accidentally included the honey in the marinade (rather than adding at the end when cooking) and it still turned out delicious.
This was as good as a far more complicated and time-consuming Korean BBQ recipe I've made in the past, but sooo much easier to make! I used whole beef tenderloin (cut into thin slices as directed), I used dried rather than fresh ginger, and we ate it wrapped in organic butterhead lettuce. I bought some Asian sauces for dipping as well. As a note, I did drizzle honey on the beef as I cooked it and it was good! Subtle -- you couldn't even tell it was there. I highly recommend this recipe. Use a good cut of beef!
I made this exactly according to the recipe using flank steak. I have only eaten Bulgogi a few times, but this is the tastiest I have tried, and it is so easy to prepare. I like it better than the highest rated Korean restaurant in my city. I will be making this often.
I have made this dish three of four times now and am addicted to it. I add a little extra sugar or honey to the recipe and it fits my palate better. I love it with sticky rice rolled in red lettuce leaf as suggested. Great easy main dish. Thanks.
Great flavors and not too hot for my “not spicy” family. Great with lettuce to wrap as in the pics or with white rice. I reduced the marinade and poured on top of the finished beef and that added to the flavors. Will make again.
After having this at a Korean BBQ place, I had to try it. I fudged a few ingredients (sliced ginger, leeks for onions, added sake). I used tri tip thinly sliced. Served with red leaf lettuce, fresh cilantro, and rice. Om nom nom all around. Will make again.
This was amazing. I used Ribeye Shaved steak because it was on sale. I doubled the recipe. I used less red paper flakes, no honey, and added mushrooms. Everyone went for seconds. My daughter said it was better than the restaurant's!
We really enjoyed this. I was able to buy a package of thin-sliced top sirloin from my local Aldi store, so I didn't have to worry about slicing it (which is good because I have hand/wrist problems). I only made two changes. I used a splash of chili oil rather than pepper flakes, and I also added finely chopped broccoli right before cooking. Served over white rice, it was delicious and so easy. Will definitely make this again!
My daughter helped me prepare this as part of an international meal. Everybody liked it & only about 1 serving left; One lady took a portion home so yeah, I think it was liked by all! I’ll probably be adventuresome & make it again!
Excellent recipe, fairly easy to put together. You know you've made it right when you family says they can't get enough of it. Bulgogi, from my experience, is a very deliciously addictive dish and this recipe is no exception.
I used chuck steak, it turned out really good! I would slice the steak thinner next time, but I thought the chuck worked fine. I also didn't add red pepper because of my little ones but it was great! I served with julienne carrots, radishes and cucumbers in a leaf of romaine lettuce! Super good- we ate all of it!
Good, but I expected a deeper flavor. I used CocoAmino instead of traditional soy sauce, so that might have tempered the flavor. Easy to prepare. I think I will use my counter-top grill next time to try for a deeper flavor. Paired with cabbage/bacon stir-fry.
Try low sodium soy sauce next time. I liked cutting up a green bell pepper and adding it to the bowl a couple minutes before stir frying. And they still had some crunch to it which we liked. I’d like to try a tad bit more sugar and I was happy adding chives instead of green onions.
I didn't have any sesame seeds so I left that out. I just made the sauce and sliced some portabella mushrooms to marinate overnight in the sauce. Then I used the dehydrator at 110 degrees for 4 hours. AMAZING!
It was pretty close to what I actually taste in Asian restaurants. However, it is a tad bit tougher and more salty than the ones that I have had there. I would go with the coke or pineapple juice tenderizing agent, but otherwise it was honestly pretty good!
I have always used pork. Slice while semi frozen. I marinate for 3 days. I drain the meat, roll it in honey. Then sugar. Sprinkle sesame seeds on it and broil till caramelized. Sprinkle with green onion pieces, sliced into tiny rings. I call it Sticky Sweet Sesame Sticks. Enjoy!!!
