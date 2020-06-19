Easy Bulgogi (Korean BBQ Beef)

4.7
176 Ratings
  • 5 135
  • 4 34
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Bulgogi, or Korean barbecued beef, is made with marinated sliced beef. Most recipes call for crushed pear to tenderize the meat. My boyfriend's Korean mother says Coca-Cola can also be used for the same purpose. This recipe uses very thinly-sliced sirloin steak so tenderization isn't necessary. It's delicious served with rice, lettuce leaves, and chile paste or kimchi.

Recipe by KDC860

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk soy sauce, white and light green parts of green onions, yellow onion, sugar, garlic, sesame seeds, sesame oil, red pepper flakes, ginger, and black pepper together in a large glass or ceramic bowl. Add steak slices and toss to evenly coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour, or up to 1 day.

  • Heat a wok or large skillet over medium heat. Working in batches, cook and stir steak and marinade together in the hot skillet, adding honey to caramelize the steak, until steak is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Garnish bulgogi with green parts of green onions.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 49mg; sodium 844.2mg. Full Nutrition
