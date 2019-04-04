Pizza Balls

I thought these were pretty good. Good thing, since the recipe makes a lot. I didn't add all of the water or the baking mix right away just in case I didn't need it all, but it turned out I did. It was a bit too wet without the second cup of baking mix. Instead of adding onions as is, I cooked them in a skillet with olive oil and garlic--needed it for another recipe as well, so I just added more and it worked well. I let it cool then tossed in with the rest. These balls do stick and are a bit greasy, although not as greasy as I expected. I tried to make them a few different ways, just to see: I browned in a skillet (not a good idea; they stick like crazy because of the cheese), baked on a drying rack on a cooking sheet (also not a good idea--they stick, even if you spray the rack, and they aren't as greasy as I thought they would be) and sprayed the heck out of foil on a cookie sheet and baked that way. The recipe submitter is right--bake them on a cookie sheet. They do flatten more like cookies, probably because of the baking mix, but are still pretty tasty. The balls are easiest to make with a cookie scoop, and I wouldn't bother making into balls since they flatten anyway, but I'll try with bread crumbs next time I want more meatball like meatballs. You can eat them as appetizers or as we did on spaghetti. Hubs said they were like meatball subs without the bread. We enjoyed them, and it eased my craving for spaghetti and meatballs. Thanks for the recipe!