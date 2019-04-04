Pizza Balls

29 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 5
  • 3 5
  • 2 6
  • 1 3

Sausage pizza balls make a great appetizer or snack. They're like whole pizzas that can be popped into your mouth in a single bite! Omit the green bell peppers and onions, if desired.

By Kathy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a large baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix together Italian sausage, baking mix, green bell pepper, yellow onion, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce. Gradually stir in water until the mixture is a workable consistency. Roll into 1 inch balls.

  • Arrange pizza balls on the baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven 20 minutes, or until lightly browned. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 25.1g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 1046.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022