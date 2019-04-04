Pizza Balls
Sausage pizza balls make a great appetizer or snack. They're like whole pizzas that can be popped into your mouth in a single bite! Omit the green bell peppers and onions, if desired.
A nice change of pace from plain old meatballs or cocktail meatballs. I used hot sausage, and did not even need to use the water. The never really browned, even afte leaving them in a few extra minutesRead More
I was intrigued by this recipe thinking it was very similar to the Jimmy Dean one that uses sausage, baking mix and cheddar cheese. Boy, was I disappointed, even after taking the other reviews about reducing the water and lack of pizzazz into account. =( I think I would take the other recipe which calls for 2lbs sausage and only 1 1/2 cups of baking mix and modify it with italian seasonings and much less pizza sauce if I were making it again. Some things I did find useful and would help address the "messiness issue", I had to put the mixture in the fridge as I was interrupted in making them. I also used my small cookie ball scoop to get it out of the bowl and shape them onto the baking sheet. I put mine out on foil and they were rather difficult to remove once done.Read More
okay recipe; doesn't remind me of pizza exactly. needs a little more to spice it up. regardless, easy to put together, although very messy when forming the balls -- i found that after forming about 10 balls, running my hands under cold water then going back to forming made it a lot easier (and less messy). as far as adding in the 1 cup of water, less is better -- i put in maybe a 1/4 cup and ended up having add in more baking mix to even it out. if you wet your hands to form and completely omit the 1 cup in the recipe, maybe it would all work fine.
I just took these out of the oven and tried them...fantastic. I deviated from the recipe some. I mixed hot and sweet Italian sausage, added only 1/2 green pepper, did't add the water, and probably only added 1 1/2 C. of baking mix. I plan to freeze them on a baking pan, throw them in a freezer ziplock, and when I serve them Christmas Eve, I will put them in a chafing dish with additional pizza sauce. Thanks for a great recipe.
These were the first thing to go at our Super Bowl party. Making them was pretty messy but they were worth it.
This app was yummy to eat, but a mess to make. Very sticky.
I made these for a Super bowl party and was very disappointed. Everyone seemed to enjoy them, but they were very lacking in flavor. It says 10 servings but not how many per serving so I doubled the recipe, big mistake...I had about 200.Very messy to make and they stick bad to cookie sheets.
I made these for a church get-together and they were a hit! Very easy to make and very good. I used hot Italian sausage and omitted the onion and green bell pepper.
I prepared this recipe for an office party. It was a big hit. In addition to the Pizza Balls I warmed a bowl of pizza sauce for dipping.
very very good...they were a big hit. I used the whole bottle of pizza sauce which was 14 oz..everyone loved them! a little messy to make but worth it
I used the Exquisite Pizza Sauce and Italian Sausage- Tuscan Style recipes for the sauce and Italian sausage. Used a pampered chef cookie scoop to make the balls without the mess. They ended up more cookie shaped than spherical. Very tasty.
These were very good - made them for a football party, and the kids loved them (I omitted the green pepper). They looked a little odd, but tasted great!
These were great, and I don't think I tweaked the recipe much: sage breakfast sausage, some extra Italian seasoning & garlic powder, and I left out the onion and bell pepper for my 5yo. Based on other reviews, I didn't use 1 cup water. I used 2-3 tablespoons extra sauce and enough water (2-4 tablespoons) to moisten well. I dropped by the teaspoonful onto parchment paper: no mess, no sticking!
Where do I begin? ... How about the fact that in a medium mixing bowl? Using only half the ingredients would have overflowed that. I used my biggest mixing bowl and it still went to the top before it even had the pizza sauce. It came out so salty one bite was enough to tell me no. This is a horrible recipe do not attempt to make it is not worth it.
Just give me a whole pizza.
I needed a quick appetizer for the Super Bowl using on hand ingredients. This fit the bill. I omitted the water and only added as much sauce as was needed to help bind the meatballs. They cooked nicely in 20 minutes and they tasted fine but they didn't 'bowl' anyone over!
I thought these were pretty good. Good thing, since the recipe makes a lot. I didn't add all of the water or the baking mix right away just in case I didn't need it all, but it turned out I did. It was a bit too wet without the second cup of baking mix. Instead of adding onions as is, I cooked them in a skillet with olive oil and garlic--needed it for another recipe as well, so I just added more and it worked well. I let it cool then tossed in with the rest. These balls do stick and are a bit greasy, although not as greasy as I expected. I tried to make them a few different ways, just to see: I browned in a skillet (not a good idea; they stick like crazy because of the cheese), baked on a drying rack on a cooking sheet (also not a good idea--they stick, even if you spray the rack, and they aren't as greasy as I thought they would be) and sprayed the heck out of foil on a cookie sheet and baked that way. The recipe submitter is right--bake them on a cookie sheet. They do flatten more like cookies, probably because of the baking mix, but are still pretty tasty. The balls are easiest to make with a cookie scoop, and I wouldn't bother making into balls since they flatten anyway, but I'll try with bread crumbs next time I want more meatball like meatballs. You can eat them as appetizers or as we did on spaghetti. Hubs said they were like meatball subs without the bread. We enjoyed them, and it eased my craving for spaghetti and meatballs. Thanks for the recipe!
It was tasty my kids loved it:)
Won't make it again, at least without modifications. Taste is great, but they all flattened out, so I had little pizza burgers -- not pizza balls. I think it needed less, if any, water, and maybe some seasoned bread crumbs to thicken the mixture. I'll serve them with small buns and make little sandwiches! It's all good!
Messy. Used premium sausage but still nothing to brag about. It didn't really taste like pizza. Used foil on a baking sheet. Had to use a metal grinder to remove them off of the foil.
