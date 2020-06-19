When have I NOT changed something? Substitutions: turkey for chicken, frozen squash/carrots/broccoli/cauliflower for potatoes /peas/carrots, the juice of one fresh lime for the lime leaves and I used demerara sugar instead of white sugar. I served it over brown rice and quinoa and added one extra tablespoon of Thai red curry paste. It was very pleasantly tasty; warm spice, not hot. I think the next time I make it, I'll try it with tofu. Since I had to go gluten-free in 2012, AllRecipes.com has helped me become so much more adventurous a cook than I've ever been before.
I loved it as well and my grandchildren loved it as well! I did substitute one can of bamboo shoots, one cup of broccoli florettes, 8 ounces of sliced mushrooms and one small bag of beans sprouts for the peas and potatoes. I also added 1 tablespoon of oyster sauce at the end and it was absolutely delicious. This recipe is a keeper!
Taste exactly like you’d expect it to. Didn’t have the kefir lime leaves so just added a bit of lime juice. I also added onion and green belle pepper. The amount of curry paste leaves it very mild and anyone can eat it so if you want the heat, you’ll need to add more. So so good. Forgot to take pic cause I ate it too quickly. Also leaves the kitchen smelling great.
This is the second time I've made Panang Curry at home. The first time it was so hot that my husband and I couldn't eat it after adding two or three times as much coconut milk! (we can both eat a level 4 from a restaurant.) I did half as much panang curry paste this time because my daughter can only handle a 1 usually. It's a little closer to a 2 than she likes but it could use a little more spice for me. I couldn't find the keffir leaves this time but I found ground keffir and used that instead. All and all pretty good! Now we just have to get used to the smell of fish oil that seems to permeate everything..
