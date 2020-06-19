Panang Curry

4.3
8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This Panang chicken curry has potatoes, peas, and carrots to add texture to an already fantastic flavored coconut dish.

Recipe by uwjester

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add chicken breast; cook just until no longer pink in the center; about 3 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate.

  • Whisk coconut milk and curry paste together in a skillet until combined. Add potato; simmer until potatoes begin to soften, about 10 minutes. Stir cooked chicken, peas and carrots, fish sauce, sugar, and lime leaves into curry mixture; simmer until potatoes are soft, about 10 minutes more.

Tips

Panang curry paste and lime leaves can be found in most Asian groceries and some big box stores. Fish sauce is available in the Asian section of most supermarkets.

This curry is best served with rinsed and steamed basmati rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 29.1g; carbohydrates 25.5g; fat 33.4g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 824mg. Full Nutrition
