Chicken Panang Curry

A red curry made with coconut milk. This goes well with chicken, beef, pork, or just veggies! For this recipe I used chicken, but adjust according to taste. Serve with sticky rice.

By ellabella

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a wok or large skillet over medium-low heat. Add curry paste; fry until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Pour in coconut milk. Bring to a slow boil. Stir in chicken, fish sauce, brown sugar, Thai seasoning, and garlic. Simmer until sauce starts to thicken and chicken is cooked through, 6 to 8 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the chicken should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

  • Stir red bell pepper into the wok; cook until heated through, 3 to 5 minutes. Add lemongrass and basil; stir to distribute flavors, about 1 minute.

Cook's Note:

You do not want to boil it so much that an orange oil appears on top; reduce the heat if this happens.

If you are scaling this recipe up or down, count on using 1 can of coconut milk for every 2 to 3 chicken breasts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
537 calories; protein 28.3g; carbohydrates 13.6g; fat 46.6g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 694.9mg. Full Nutrition
Ali Ziehm
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2017
This was a good foundation recipe for my own experimentation at developing my own ideal Panang Curry. My tweaks: Shrimp instead of chicken. Add 2 Tbsp fresh lime juice double the basil add one sliced fresh jalapeño with seeds. Read More
Helpful
(1)

naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
07/01/2016
6-30-2016 ~Fun and interesting to prepare as well as to eat, this was fairly outside of my comfort zone. Ingredients like red curry paste, coconut milk and lemongrass are relatively new for both Hubs and me. As for the fish sauce, this is our second attempt to like it. The first time we tried it we agreed it smelled bad and it tasted bad too. This time around it still smelled bad and tasted bad. Unfortunately, its flavor was predominant, overshadowing the milder flavors of the other ingredients. I believe had I used less of it or eliminated it completely we would have enjoyed this dish much more. Take a chance if you will, but if you want to play it safe leave it out altogether and just add a little salt to compensate. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
07/01/2016
6-30-2016 ~Fun and interesting to prepare as well as to eat, this was fairly outside of my comfort zone. Ingredients like red curry paste, coconut milk and lemongrass are relatively new for both Hubs and me. As for the fish sauce, this is our second attempt to like it. The first time we tried it we agreed it smelled bad and it tasted bad too. This time around it still smelled bad and tasted bad. Unfortunately, its flavor was predominant, overshadowing the milder flavors of the other ingredients. I believe had I used less of it or eliminated it completely we would have enjoyed this dish much more. Take a chance if you will, but if you want to play it safe leave it out altogether and just add a little salt to compensate. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Janet Henderson
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2016
I added some extra chilies and a some eggplant. We loved it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
aimee
Rating: 5 stars
08/11/2020
Great and simple recipe! I definitely added more than 1 table spoon of red curry paste for that extra kick and flavor along with the Thai seasonings. I also added in some extra vegetables to give the dish more body. I added carrots, potatoes and broccoli all steamed together, along with some extra peppers. It turned out so good with all those veggies! Definitely recommend this recipe! Next time, I’ll be trying to make my own curry paste! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Ali Ziehm
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2017
This was a good foundation recipe for my own experimentation at developing my own ideal Panang Curry. My tweaks: Shrimp instead of chicken. Add 2 Tbsp fresh lime juice double the basil add one sliced fresh jalapeño with seeds. Read More
Helpful
(1)
lisahumphreys525
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2020
If you like spicy curry, double the amount of paste. This was super easy and yummy. I added broccoli and peanuts, would be good with cashews too! Read More
Kelly
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2019
Use coconut cream instead of milk recipe is easily halved. I used baby bok choy and broccoli. Very tasty! Read More
paging_dr_lockart
Rating: 4 stars
09/19/2016
Cooking foreign cuisine was very intimidating but this turned out to be very simple and delicious. I would add other vegetables personally but this opened the door to cooking other Thai dishes! Read More
Todd
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2019
Cooked for 8 used only 3 cans of coconut milk still took over an hour to reduce....way off on the volume of coconut milk required. Read More
BerksChef
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2019
This is a great recipe with some minor adjustments. I recommend reducing the fish sauce to one tablespoon and increasing the red curry paste to two tablespoons. This is a more typical ratio for American palates, and I would suggest doing this unless you love a fishier tasting broth. You can also add 1/4 in cut summer vegetable such as zucchini or yellow squash or eggplant or long beans to the dish. Read More
