Chicken Panang Curry

Rating: 3 stars 6-30-2016 ~Fun and interesting to prepare as well as to eat, this was fairly outside of my comfort zone. Ingredients like red curry paste, coconut milk and lemongrass are relatively new for both Hubs and me. As for the fish sauce, this is our second attempt to like it. The first time we tried it we agreed it smelled bad and it tasted bad too. This time around it still smelled bad and tasted bad. Unfortunately, its flavor was predominant, overshadowing the milder flavors of the other ingredients. I believe had I used less of it or eliminated it completely we would have enjoyed this dish much more. Take a chance if you will, but if you want to play it safe leave it out altogether and just add a little salt to compensate. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I added some extra chilies and a some eggplant. We loved it. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Great and simple recipe! I definitely added more than 1 table spoon of red curry paste for that extra kick and flavor along with the Thai seasonings. I also added in some extra vegetables to give the dish more body. I added carrots, potatoes and broccoli all steamed together, along with some extra peppers. It turned out so good with all those veggies! Definitely recommend this recipe! Next time, I’ll be trying to make my own curry paste! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This was a good foundation recipe for my own experimentation at developing my own ideal Panang Curry. My tweaks: Shrimp instead of chicken. Add 2 Tbsp fresh lime juice double the basil add one sliced fresh jalapeño with seeds. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars If you like spicy curry, double the amount of paste. This was super easy and yummy. I added broccoli and peanuts, would be good with cashews too!

Rating: 4 stars Use coconut cream instead of milk recipe is easily halved. I used baby bok choy and broccoli. Very tasty!

Rating: 4 stars Cooking foreign cuisine was very intimidating but this turned out to be very simple and delicious. I would add other vegetables personally but this opened the door to cooking other Thai dishes!

Rating: 5 stars Cooked for 8 used only 3 cans of coconut milk still took over an hour to reduce....way off on the volume of coconut milk required.