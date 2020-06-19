Panang Curry with Tofu and Vegetables

After much improvising and research, this is by far the best Panang I have ever had. So flavorful that no extra seasonings like pepper need to be added.

Recipe by Van Dana

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Brown Rice:
Panang Curry:

Directions

  • Combine water, brown rice, soy sauce, and salt in a rice cooker. Cover and cook according to manufacturer's directions, about 35 minutes.

  • Heat vegetable oil in a wide skillet over medium heat. Add curry paste; cook and stir until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add coconut milk, fish sauce, white sugar, and lime leaves. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, covered, until flavors combine, about 5 minutes. Stir in tofu, broccoli, red bell pepper, and carrots. Cook and stir until vegetables are tender but not soft, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Serve panang curry over brown rice.

Cook's Notes:

If not serving immediately, remove the skillet from the heat, add tofu and vegetables, and set aside, covered, so they just start to soften. When ready to serve, reheat for 1 to 2 minutes.

You can add the soy sauce to the brown rice when it is almost done instead.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
765 calories; protein 20.6g; carbohydrates 90.6g; fat 38.5g; sodium 749.3mg. Full Nutrition
