Panang Curry with Tofu and Vegetables

Substitutions due to not having required ingredients: -I didn't have the lime leaves (I never do) so I used a couple bay leaves and a tablespoon of lime juice. - I used basmati rice instead of brown. -No panang paste on hand, I used red curry paste I also thickened up the sauce with a bit of corn starch. The flavor was wonderful. A nice mild curry with good flavor. I like a bit of heat so I added a couple drops of Carolina Reaper sauce to mine. Super easy to make. It's a winner and I'll definitely make it again.
I don't eat tofu, but I used the rest of the recipe and used shrimp and chicken as my protein. The recipe is delicious. The first time I made it I used shrimp and then I used "Red Thai Coconut Curry Sauce" and it just wasn't "right" I ordered some Panang paste off Amazon and that made all the difference in the world in regards to the taste. The nice thing about this recipe is you can add whatever vegetables you want to it. I've seen panang with asparagus, peanuts, snow peas, mushrooms and they were all delicious. I have only added mushrooms, I bought snow peas too, but forgot to put them in.
This is very good. I used homemade curry paste, which I think made it better than using a bottled version. Although, I will add an extra tablespoon or two next time because it I thought it was a bit bland a with just 2.5 tbsp. The last step took a bit longer than what is written, more like 8 minutes to get tender. But method is fantastic. I added a red onion, too.
