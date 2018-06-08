Mozzarella Sticks II

Rating: 3.14 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Mozzarella cheese sticks are dipped in a tasty beer batter, then deep fried. Be careful when you take that first bite of hot, gooey cheese!

By SWIZZLESTICKS

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and white pepper. Gradually pour in beer. Whisk briskly. Cover and allow the mixture to stand 90 minutes.

  • In a large, deep skillet, heat safflower oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Whip the egg white into the batter. Dip mozzarella cheese sticks into the batter.

  • With a slotted metal spoon, place coated cheese sticks a few at a time into the hot oil. Fry 2 1/2 to 3 minutes, until crisp and golden brown. Drain on paper towels and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
590 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 59.1g; cholesterol 18.2mg; sodium 310mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Jeanie
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
This batter turned out very good. I thought it overpowered the cheese but it was wonderful with mushrooms and zuchini. Also make sure the cheese is frozen or it will melt and leak out of the crust. Read More
Helpful
(23)

EDUARD
Rating: 1 stars
01/25/2004
This batter is very plain.It lacks consistency You would be better off with breaded cheese sticks. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Wilemon
Rating: 3 stars
02/13/2004
This was pretty good. After dipping into the batter I rolled them in Panko breadcrumbs and then fried. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Veronica Lopez Hurtado
Rating: 2 stars
06/27/2008
I just couldn't get them to stay solid. The cheese kept melting in the oil. It made a huge mess. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
05/05/2016
The batter is thin very thin. Most of the cheese stuck to the spatula while I was attempting to retrieve. Hubby ate them well it is fried cheese dipped in marinara but I do not recommend this method. Read More
