Mozzarella Sticks II
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 590.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 8g 16 %
carbohydrates: 7.4g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 0.4g
fat: 59.1g 91 %
saturated fat: 6.3g 31 %
cholesterol: 18.2mg 6 %
vitamin a iu: 136.5IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 2.2mg 17 %
folate: 17.9mcg 5 %
calcium: 230.3mg 23 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 9.5mg 3 %
potassium: 39.9mg 1 %
sodium: 310mg 12 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 531.9
