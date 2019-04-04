Agua Fresca de Pepino (Cucumber Limeade)

This is such a wonderful combination of flavors. I plan on making this one frequently as the warmer months approach. Measurements were spot on. I also love that you can reduce the sugar and still get a wonderful beverage.
I made this as a fermented soda, using 1/2 cup of ginger bug to the gallon of cucumber lime juice , sugar and water. Took 3 days to ferment and get fizzy .... wonderful combo! This will be a favorite in our fridge.
I made this for a party for a non-alcolic base that people could add tequila to if they wanted. It was very popular - very fresh tasting and not sweet. I ran out of limes the second batch and used limeade - also very good. Be mindful to thoroughly puree the cucumber or it is a bit chewy.
I really enjoy this recipe. Personally, I like a strong, tart lime flavor so I double the lime juice. Just a word of caution, this wonderful, healthy & refreshing drink is FULL of fiber. You may want to consider using English or Burpless cucumbers.
The only change I made was to use a small amount of grade B maple syrup instead of sugar. We had an open house for friends who were in town from overseas. I made a large quantity of this and everyone really loved it! Had a small amount left and overnight, it thickened up so I added some water and lime juice and drank the last of it myself. :)
This is a wonderful healthy beverage. It's good for hydration in this dry desert weather. I doubled the recipe to make a gallon, used monkfruit sweetener and added a splash of lemon juice. Absolutely divine
Nice flavors, definitely best with ice. It is very pulpy from the cucumber. I had to add a bit more sweetner than called for. I ended up straining out some of the pulp and liked it even better. I will make this again, thanks!
3.19.18 I love cucumber water, and the addition of that lime juice really enhances the flavor. My cucumber was unwaxed, so I didn’t bother to peel it, that’s why the drink in the photo is so green. Since I don’t like things too sweet these days, I left out the sweetener, and enjoyed the tang of that lime. Spent a couple hours working in the yard this morning, and this cucumber limeade over crushed ice really hit the spot.
