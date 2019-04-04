Agua Fresca de Pepino (Cucumber Limeade)

4.6
34 Ratings
  • 5 27
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Agua de pepino is a delicious cucumber agua fresca from Mexico. Serve over ice for a refreshing drink.

Recipe by Yoly

Gallery

Credit: Allrecipes
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend 2 cups water, cucumbers, lime juice, and 2 tablespoons sweetener together in a blender until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • Pour into a pitcher; add remaining 3 cups of water. Stir in additional 2 tablespoons of sweetener to taste. Serve over ice.

Editor's Note:

The magazine version of this recipe may be slightly different than the online version. Please follow directions carefully for whichever version you are using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
18 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 4.5g; sodium 8.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/08/2022