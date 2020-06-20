Watermelon Lime Agua Fresca
A very refreshing drink. You may also use cantaloupe or honeydew melon. These taste like the juices served in authentic Mexican restaurants. Serve in tall glasses over ice.
So refreshing! Definitely needs to adjust the sugar, depending on how sweet your melon is. I will make this again!
Sugar not necessary at all. I use a nutribullet or high quality blender to break down all watermelon chunks. Fresh lime juice and a touch of fine grated ginger and/or fresh mint make exquisite refreshing drink that can be stored in fridge for the day.
Watermelon and lime together are delicious!!! I followed the instructions exactly and I found I had to add more watermelon for flavor. This "agua fresca" is very refreshing. My family really enjoyed it.
I saw a note in Family Circle where you could sub 3 T of agave nectar for the sugar. Stir in 2 sliced limes.
It's hard to know how many stars to give this recipe because the flavor seems to depend totally on the sweetness of your watermelon. Mine wasn't sweet. We had not eaten it, and rather than just throw it away, I decided to try this recipe. I cut the recipe in half but then ended up adding twice the lime juice and three times the sugar. So I guess you just need to go by taste. My husband loved it.
the first time , no changes, second time I added blueberry. and I LOVED it!!
Excellent! I can buy fresh watermelon juice by me and plan on making this on a regular basis.
This was particularly great chilled!
Watermelon beverages often can be weak in flavor, but if you have a really flavorful, ripe melon, they can be REALLY good. My mini melon was super sweet (that was a surprise at this time of year), so I added just a little bit of sugar. The lime juice brightened the flavor, and I’d add a bit more in the future. Keep this one in mind for the hot days of summer, it's quench your thirst and cool you down!
Deliciously refreshing watermelon drink! I will make this again and again. Really liked the lime. Tasty! Thanks
We had a watermelon agua fressca at a street fair on a hot day and it was the best thirst quencher. I looked up a recipe right away. Did not add sugar for our batch - we were very happy with the beverage.
I loved this! Substituted the sugar with Splenda. Mixed the liquids up in the blender, then added ice cubes. Continued blending until slushie-like consistency. Next time would like to see if adding mint will boost the flavor more.
This had decent flavor, however I had to strain this twice in order to get rid of the mush like pulp that didn't liquefy in the blender. A neighbor who I took some too said it tasted better when she added vodka.
This has good flavor but could use just a bit less lime for my liking, it overpowered the watermelon flavor. We had a very flavorful watermelon that made this a really refreshing beverage.
