Watermelon Lime Agua Fresca

4.5
16 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A very refreshing drink. You may also use cantaloupe or honeydew melon. These taste like the juices served in authentic Mexican restaurants. Serve in tall glasses over ice.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
2 1/2 quarts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine 1 cup water, watermelon, and sugar in a blender; process until smooth. Pour into a large pitcher; stir in lime juice and remaining 7 cups water. Taste; adjust sugar or lime juice. Refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 16.4g; fat 0.1g; sodium 6.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022