High Fiber Bread
This dense, chewy high-fiber bread has a good mix of grains and oats and is great when toasted in the morning for breakfast.
This dense, chewy high-fiber bread has a good mix of grains and oats and is great when toasted in the morning for breakfast.
I was constantly making a bread with flax and sunflower seeds until I made this one!It is chock full of great ingredients and the molasses gives it amazing color...it is my new"normal" bread..I do it all in my bread machine on the whole wheat setting.( I use millet instead of amaranth)Read More
I was constantly making a bread with flax and sunflower seeds until I made this one!It is chock full of great ingredients and the molasses gives it amazing color...it is my new"normal" bread..I do it all in my bread machine on the whole wheat setting.( I use millet instead of amaranth)
We love it! I substituted quinoa for the amaranth only because I did not have any amaranth on hand. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly as written. It is dense but is delicious. And we are very pleased with the healthy ingredients. A great bread.
I am not a bread maker but this recipe using a bread machine made it super easy!! I substituted quinoa for amaranth seeds. I really like it but it’s not as fiber-rich as I was expecting. I might add finely chopped pecans next time. My husband was not as keen on it because the crust was hard and it wasn’t sweet. He had different expectations. After wrapping it in plastic wrap it was not as hard and he wanted some with his soup. I might add honey and cinnamon to the next batch and make rolls instead of loaves, to eat for breakfast. I was looking for a bread with high fiber to help lower cholesterol. I will definitely do this again!
This bread was delicious! My husband who eats whole wheat, but prefers white ate two small loaves in one sitting. ( I made one large loaf and 4 small ones.) I was out of amaranth and substituted chia seeds and ground up some oat bran cereal to replace oat bran. Both substitutes worked fine. I will make again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections