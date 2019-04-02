Funfetti Cake Mix Cookies

Funfetti cookies are the most chewy and fudgy cookies you have had in a long time. Made with cake mix, they take no time to whip up. Cool and frost if desired.

By Oobreyjay

5 mins
10 mins
15 mins
12
24 medium cookies
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease 2 baking sheets.

  • Mix cake mix, canola oil, and eggs together in a bowl until smooth. Roll dough into walnut-size balls; flatten to 1/4-inch thick on baking sheets, 2 inches apart.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, 6 to 8 minutes.

246 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 284.5mg. Full Nutrition
