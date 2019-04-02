Funfetti Cake Mix Cookies
Funfetti cookies are the most chewy and fudgy cookies you have had in a long time. Made with cake mix, they take no time to whip up. Cool and frost if desired.
I switched canola for vegetable oil. I gave it four out of 5 stars because it was hard to mold into a round shape for the cookies. It was extremely light and moist.
Swapped out canola oil for coconut oil and it worked perfectly!
These were super easy to make and really yummy!
A foolproof method for making addictive cookies out of a cake mix.
These cookies came out great! Will definitely try them again!
My husband finds these addictive! They're pretty good while also being nice and soft!
