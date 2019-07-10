Quick and Easy Mock Hollandaise Sauce
This is a quick and easy substitute for traditional hollandaise.
I have made this a few times now and a couple times without the hot sauce every time it came out great I have tried it with miracle whip a couple times as well or substituted grey coupon for yellow mustard that to me is the best version, the grey coupon really makes itRead More
Tastes like mayonnaise. Try something else.Read More
I'll admit I had all of the ingredients to do a traditional Hollandaise but this recipe caught my curiosity. I loved the addition of hot sauce and paprika but this was a little heavy on the mayo for me. I ended up adding a little more mustard when it was all said and done to suit my taste. You could definitely tell the difference between this and real Hollandaise but it IS a mock version and a pretty darn good one at that. Thanks for sharing!
This is a similar mock hollandaise sauce I have made for over two decades that my husband is mad about on salmon and asparagus. The only difference is the addition of hot sauce. For my baked salmon,I chose to include as the hot sauce a well made sriracha sauce and OHMGosh!! What a difference then to my oldie mock hollandaise sauce! I prefer this hollandaise sauce as standard then the classic made with egg yolk and lemon. Try it and see what you,and your family's preference is as a topping for any fish,or vegetable.
A healthier substitution to the traditional hollandaise. I added 1/8c of salted butter to the mixture which made it extra velvety and rich. The butter was added to the mixture in a warm bowl over a pot of simmering water.
Easy, delicious and lower in calories
Prefer this to the egg version. Substituted hot spicy Kuhne mustard. I have as well done with tablespoon of yellow prepared and tablespoon of Kuhne mustard. There are probably many variations that could be done but found can not change the sour cream and mayo. Thanks
I wasn’t looking for a fake hollandaise sauce but rather a sauce I could use instead of hollandaise. My SO doesn’t care for real hollandaise. This worked great for our crab cake Benedicts. I added some Old Bay and lemon to compliment the seafood.
I liked this and I do not love Mayo. I added more hot sauce, lemon, 2 percent milk, a tablespoon of chicken stock, a bit less mayo than it called for, and a bit of liquid eggs, and it was good! I put it over turkey breast burgers and grilled beefsteak tomatoes instead of bread. Can't wait to try it over poached eggs and salmon/ asparagus! My new go to.
Easy and very good.
a All I had on hand was Miracle Whip & Publix Stone Ground Honey Dijon Mustard, I also added a pinch of Pink Himalayan Salt & it was absolutely perfect for my taste buds. I doubt I'll ever even bother with regular Hollandaise after finding this! I love it!
I’ve made regular hollandaise sauce—it’s not that difficult, it’s just a process that you need to see to the end and serve immediately. I thought I’d try this sauce on my hollandaise-loving hubby without telling him. He complimented me on the sauce! It comes together easily and holds nicely
I left a revkiew a few days ago. I agreed with some of the rviewws that thought it tasted too much like mayo. I made it again and added about 1/3 cup of white sauce, It turned out perfect...and probably lowered the calories a bit!
Was very simple and easy in a pinch. Great flavor!
Substituted Greek Yogurt for sour cream as it’s all I had, delicious.
Very easy to make and tastes delicious
Sauce was good. A bit too thick. I used unsalted butter to thin it a bit. Came out pretty tasty.
This is pretty much the mock hollandaise I've been making my entire life. I tend to prefer a little less mayo and a little more mustard, but then I like things tangy. And for the people saying it tastes like mayo. Yeah egg yolks and oil make mayo. That's essentially what hollandaise sauce is, and it's essentially what it tastes like.
Love this recipe! So quick and easy and uses ingredients we usually have on hand - my family actually like this better than actual hollandaise now!
