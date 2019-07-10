Quick and Easy Mock Hollandaise Sauce

This is a quick and easy substitute for traditional hollandaise.

Recipe by whit

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
7 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, mustard, paprika, and hot pepper sauce together in a small saucepan over medium heat until warmed through, 2 to 3 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 27.9g; cholesterol 23.1mg; sodium 192.7mg. Full Nutrition
