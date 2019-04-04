Zuppa di Orzo e Fagioli (Bean and Barley Soup)

A hearty and filling Italian soup packed with vegetables, pancetta, cannellini beans, and pearl barley.

Recipe by Erinn

10 mins
50 mins
1 hr 5 mins
2 hrs 5 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place barley into a bowl and cover with several inches of cool water; let stand for 1 hour. Drain.

  • Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-high heat. Add pancetta and cook until slightly crisp, about 3 or 4 minutes. Stir onion, carrot, and celery into pancetta and cook until vegetables are slightly softened, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Mix half of the beans into vegetable-pancetta mixture and pour in enough water to cover; stir in barley and remaining beans. Season mixture with salt and pepper. Bring liquid to a boil, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer for 40 minutes, stirring regularly and adding more water if soup gets too thick.

  • Remove saucepan from heat and allow to sit for 5 minutes. Serve soup with rosemary leaves and a drizzle of olive oil.

Per Serving:
536 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 77.2g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 1739.1mg. Full Nutrition
