Zuppa di Orzo e Fagioli (Bean and Barley Soup)
A hearty and filling Italian soup packed with vegetables, pancetta, cannellini beans, and pearl barley.
A hearty and filling Italian soup packed with vegetables, pancetta, cannellini beans, and pearl barley.
This turned out great! When I got home from the store I discovered that I had less barley than I thought, so I supplemented with some wild rice and orzo pasta (pasta added last 8 mins) instead. I also doubled the bacon as it was our main dish that night. So it was great. Next time I would add more water than I had thought I needed the first time I made it.Read More
This turned out great! When I got home from the store I discovered that I had less barley than I thought, so I supplemented with some wild rice and orzo pasta (pasta added last 8 mins) instead. I also doubled the bacon as it was our main dish that night. So it was great. Next time I would add more water than I had thought I needed the first time I made it.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections