Khanom Jeeb (Pork and Shrimp Dumplings)

Like people the world over, Thai people have a habit of incorporating foreign dishes into their cuisine. Khanom jeeb is a Thai take on a classic Chinese dim sum dish.

Recipe by Toi

Ingredients

Garlic Oil:
Wontons:
Dipping Sauce:

Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a small skillet over medium-low heat; add minced garlic. Slowly cook garlic until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Remove skillet from heat.

  • Crush peppercorns using a mortar and pestle until powdery. Add peeled garlic and a pinch of salt; crush into a paste. Mix cilantro stems into the paste.

  • Mix paste, pork, shrimp, water chestnuts, dark soy sauce, 1 tablespoon white sugar, fish sauce, tapioca starch, light soy sauce, and 1/2 teaspoon salt together in a large bowl. Spoon 1 to 2 teaspoons pork-shrimp mixture into the center of each wonton wrapper. Fold the wrapper over the filling, sealing the edges together and creating a purse-like pouch.

  • Place a steamer insert into a saucepan and fill with water to just below the bottom of the steamer. Bring water to a boil. Add wontons, cover, and steam until the filling is cooked through, about 10 minutes.

  • Whisk rice vinegar, light soy sauce, 1 tablespoon white sugar, scallions, and bird's eye chile together in a bowl until dipping sauce is well mixed.

  • Serve Khanom Jeeb with a drizzle of garlic oil and dipping sauce on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 12.3g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 53.6mg; sodium 971.4mg. Full Nutrition
