Khanom Jeeb (Pork and Shrimp Dumplings)
Like people the world over, Thai people have a habit of incorporating foreign dishes into their cuisine. Khanom jeeb is a Thai take on a classic Chinese dim sum dish.
Like people the world over, Thai people have a habit of incorporating foreign dishes into their cuisine. Khanom jeeb is a Thai take on a classic Chinese dim sum dish.
This is the type of dish that you cannot stop eating. I just wanted more with each bite. I love the texture with the steamed version, but I have a feeling pan fried would also be amazing if that’s more your cup of tea. And I never would have considered topping them with garlic oil. Such a game changer!Read More
This is the type of dish that you cannot stop eating. I just wanted more with each bite. I love the texture with the steamed version, but I have a feeling pan fried would also be amazing if that’s more your cup of tea. And I never would have considered topping them with garlic oil. Such a game changer!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections