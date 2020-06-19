Vegan Chocolate Fudge Cookies

Try this vegan chocolate cookie recipe for rich, soft, fudge cookies that are easy and quick to make.

Recipe by cjbentley

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix flour, baking soda, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Combine both sugars in a saucepan with mashed banana. Set over low heat and stir in cocoa powder and coconut oil. Cook and stir until blended and smooth, about 5 minutes.

  • Add flour mixture to the pan and stir until a smooth dough forms. Drop spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, about 8 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack.

Tips

If you want a non-vegan version, use yogurt in place of mashed banana.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 4.2g; sodium 35.6mg. Full Nutrition
