Vegan Chocolate Fudge Cookies

I did leave out a few things only because i didn't have them on hand and a trip to the market was not an option at that time, I am glad i did as they came out fantastic ! I didn't add the bananas and i used all purpose flour. I used more cocoa powder and added brown sugar and a tsp of cornstarch so the cookies weren't oily , I also added a tsp of coffee to enhance the cocoa and a 1/2 tsp of cinnamon . Definitely keeping this one in my recipe files
I did leave out a few things only because i didn't have them on hand and a trip to the market was not an option at that time, I am glad i did as they came out fantastic ! I didn't add the bananas and i used all purpose flour. I used more cocoa powder and added brown sugar and a tsp of cornstarch so the cookies weren't oily , I also added a tsp of coffee to enhance the cocoa and a 1/2 tsp of cinnamon . Definitely keeping this one in my recipe files
Delicious, soft and very fudge-like. I had to mix the dough by hand and it resembled more like a play doh consistency, but that made it super easy to roll into a long log and cut into the size cookies I wanted. Very good vegan cookie.
I used melted butter instead of coconut oil, so my version was NOT vegan. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla to wet mixture. Prior to baking, I weighed each drop of dough to 1oz, rolled into a ball then flattened before putting into oven. 8 minutes at 350 worked well for me. I like that I have the flexibility to make this vegan if needed.
We really liked these. They were fudgy and delicious. We used too much banana because we didn't want to waste any but next time I will try it with just the 1/3 cup or maybe sub applesauce in for it to make it taste less like bananas. My sister, Sarah, says it tastes like chocolate banana bread. I would agree, but the texture is more like brownies than bread. I will probably try adding chocolate chips to it next time.
So I used several of the other users’ suggestions: I added 1/2 tsp of cornstarch, 1 tsp cinnamon, AND I added a tsp of my favorite hot cocoa mix (Godiva Dark Chocolate) which is my “secret ingredient” to all my chocolate bakes, ?? AND I added vegan chocolate chips! I wish I saw the comments earlier to flatten before baking, or roll and cut, because I did assume they would spread (which they didn’t).I dusted with powdered sugar because I watch way too much Great British Baking Show. Also, I baked them for 8 minutes but it still looked pretty wet, so I added another 3 minutes and they were soft on the inside with a nice solid “brookie-like” exterior.
I enjoyed this recipe and the people I gave cookies to enjoyed them as well. They tasted closer to chocolate banana fudge cookies to me. That could've been because I didn't follow instructions and I mixed all the ingredients before I realized you were supposed to cook some of it on the stove before you combined them. Even with my mistake the cookies were still delicious and fudgey. I added about a teaspoon of vanilla extract.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.